Anti-Zionist Jews Protest Israeli minister Ben Gvir in NYC

April 24, 2025. Anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews staged a Protest against Zionism at Zionist consulate in NYC. The demonstration coincided with the visit of far-right extremist Member of Knesset (MK) Itamar Ben-Gvir to NYC.

During the visit of right-wing Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to NYC, Hundreds of anti-Zionist Jews protested in front of the Israeli consulate.

Despite the fact that Ben-Gvir wears a yarmulke while carrying out violent provocations, this does not make these acts any more religious or Jewish. Zionism is wrong, criminal, and anti-Jewish” — Rabbi Chaim Deutsch

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 24, during the visit of right-wing Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to NYC, Hundreds of anti-Zionist Jews gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in a mass demonstration.The rally protested Ben-Gvir’s far-right provocations, including his latest incursion into the Temple Mount, AKA the Al-Aqsa Compound and the Israeli forcing of the Anti-Zionist Jewish community to serve in the IDF.Recently the state of Israel is attempting to force religious Jews into their army and arrest those who refuse in military prison. Members of the anti-Zionist communities who protest against these arrests are frequently brutalized, night-raided and imprisoned.In their speeches delivered in Yiddish and English languages, leading rabbis and scholars spoke about the Jewish opposition to Zionism and criticized the state of Israel for committing crimes against humanity.“We came to be the voice of the oppressed orthodox Jewish community living under the Zionist entity. From day one our rabbis have opposed the creation of the state of Israel and did not recognize this illegitimate state. Now they try to force us to join their army and carry out its criminal actions, this is unacceptable", said Rabbi Abraham Cohen, one of the organizers of the rally, from the anti-Zionist Jewish Neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. He added that, “according to Judaism, Jews are forbidden to occupy other people's land, have their own sovereign state, wage wars against any nation, or to commit bloodshed. Jews are a peaceful people and seek no conflict or confrontation with anyone. Therefore, serving in the Israeli army is a violation of the Jewish religion, and forcing one to violate this, is an act of religious persecution and a blatant breach of the world's recognized freedom of religion”.The Rabbis stressed that it is the obligation of every righteous Jew to publicize that the state of Israel does not represent the Jewish people or the Jewish religion, because Zionists misuse the Torah to justify their existence and commit crimes in the name of our religion.Rabbi Chaim Deutsch said, "Despite the fact that Ben-Gvir wears a yarmulke while carrying out violent provocations, this does not make these acts any more religious or Jewish. Zionism is wrong, criminal, and anti-Jewish."“The fact that some religious Jews support Zionism, or carry out extremist setter activity, doesn't make their Zionism religious; on the contrary, the Zionist movement is an embarrassment for the Jewish people, and a true desecration of the name of the Almighty.”The slogans that the crowd was chanting include: "Judaism yes, Zionism no, the state of Israel must go”, “IDF stop the draft." And "Ben Gvir shame, shame, you don’t speak in the Jewish name."Some banners displayed by the protesters read, "We will not serve in the army of a state we don't recognize", "Jews worldwide condemn Israeli bloody brutality", “Jews Worldwide Condemn Israeli Criminal Ben-Gvir”, “Israel & its Actions are Forbidden According to the Torah” and “#1 enemy of the Jewish People, Netanyahu & Ben Gvir”The rally ended with reciting verses of the book of Psalms and with a commitment to continue the struggle. The MC of the event concluded by saying: “We will continue to be on the streets to protest the criminal Israeli State. Our message to the orthodox community under Israeli oppression is clear, we support you and encourage you to continue your steadfast refusal to serve in the criminal Israeli army.”

