Orthodox Jewish Communities Deliver Urgent Message to the British Government at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.

ReperesentitiOrthodox Jewish Communities Deliver Urgent Message to the British Government at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the upcoming hearing in the British Parliament tomorrow, February 11, regarding the proposed School Bill 2025, leading rabbis in the United States are calling for a day of fasting and prayer. Orthodox Jewish communities will gather in synagogues to offer prayers to the Almighty for the annulment of what they see as an anti-religious decree.Last Tuesday, February 4, representatives of Jewish communities in the United States gathered in front of the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. to deliver an urgent and heartfelt message to the British government. The demonstration was organized out of deep concern and solidarity with their brethren in the United Kingdom. A statement was presented to an embassy representative while dozens of community members stood in support.Concerns Over the School Bill 2025The School Bill 2025 is a legislative proposal currently under consideration in the British Parliament. It seeks to impose new regulations on religious schools, including stricter government oversight and curriculum mandates that could significantly alter traditional Jewish education. Many Orthodox Jewish communities fear that these regulations would infringe upon their ability to educate their children in accordance with their faith and traditions.The delegation’s message focused on these concerns, emphasizing that the bill is perceived as an attempt to undermine Jewish religious education and identity.“We are here today with a deeply painful request to the British government,” the statement began. “This bill has been introduced by those who seek to undermine our religion, particularly targeting the fundamental principles of our Jewish faith and the education that sustains it. We strongly believe that our religious education is the cornerstone of our future generations, and the passage of this bill would force us to abandon our religion. We will not—indeed, we cannot—do so.”The delegation highlighted the longstanding history of Orthodox Jewish communities in the United Kingdom. Many families have lived in Britain for generations, with some members of the delegation having personally resided in London for a decade or more. The statement expressed gratitude for Britain’s hospitality, particularly for providing refuge to Jewish families after the Holocaust and for its historical respect for religious freedom. However, the community voiced deep concern that the School Bill 2025 represents a dangerous shift away from the nation’s commitment to religious liberty.“If this bill passes, we fear that our community will be forced to leave our birthplace and seek refuge elsewhere—somewhere we can freely practice our religion,” the statement warned.An Appeal to the British GovernmentOn behalf of Orthodox Jewish communities in the United States and abroad, the delegation made a sincere appeal to the British government:“For the pride and honor of the British kingdom, we ask that you maintain the status quo that has allowed us to practice our faith freely for generations. Please reject the School Bill 2025 and continue to uphold the religious freedoms that your citizens have long enjoyed.”The message concluded with an ancient Jewish prayer:“He that giveth salvation unto Kings, and dominion unto Lords, should bless the British kingdom, protect them from all harm, and make them successful in all their endeavors.”Orthodox Jewish communities worldwide remain determined to defend their religious freedoms. They will continue to raise awareness and advocate against what they see as an affront to their religion, while ensuring their children receive an education aligned with their long-held traditions.More Information Article on the January 7, 2025 demonstration outside the British Consulate in NYC:

