In a Year of Economic Uncertainty, Arizona Council on Economic Education Youth Provide Clarity

Personal Finance State Champions - The Intangible Assests from Gilbert Classical Academy High School Personal Finance national qualifiers, Team Successful Spending from Valley Vista High School from the Dysart Unified School Distrisct 2025 ACEE Economic Challenge Adam Smith Division State Champion, Team Purple from Basis Chandler .

Nearly 2,000 students statewide boost financial literacy, excel in ACEE competitions, and prove Arizona’s future is financially bright and capable.

Attending the Arizona Personal Finance Challenge has been an inspiring experience. Witnessing students eagerly engage in financial literacy and prepare for their future is truly rewarding...” — Maria Fisher, VP, Distribution Excellence

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when headlines are dominated by economic uncertainty, nearly 2,000 Arizona students are offering a beacon of hope for the state’s future. Through their mastery of real-world economics and personal finance, these students have not only demonstrated exceptional knowledge but have also proven that Arizona’s future is in capable hands.Participation in the Arizona Council on Economic Education ’s (ACEE) Economics Challenge and Personal Finance Challenge soared by an increase of 80% this year over last year, a testament to growing enthusiasm for financial literacy across the state. Students tackled complex scenarios, from tariffs to stock market swings, showcasing skills essential for navigating today’s global economy.First time attendee, Victoria Dunk, a teacher at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, reflected on her students’ journey:“The competition not only challenged them to apply their knowledge and skills, but also helped them grow in confidence, teamwork, and critical thinking. It was inspiring to see young people engage so deeply with real-world financial concepts in such a supportive and dynamic environment...they made our school proud… we are already looking forward to next year, equipped with more insight and motivation to succeed.”Five teams will now represent Arizona at national competitions. State champions Gilbert Classical Academy High and Valley Vista High School from the Dysart Unified School District will compete at the National Personal Finance Challenge Finals in Atlanta, Georgia, hosted at Voya Financials’ headquarters. “Great learning experience and opportunity, as well as fun and very rewarding!” said Iris Tang Junior from Gilbert Classical Academy.Meanwhile, state champion teams from Basis Chandler, Basis Mesa, and Hamilton High School from Chandler Unified will advance to the National Economics Challenge, continuing Arizona’s tradition of excellence on the national stage.This transformative event is made possible through the collaboration of Arizona State University’s Economics Department, Northern Arizona University’s Economic Policy Institute, The Center for the Philosophy of Freedom and Office of Economic Education at University of Arizona, and Mesa Community College. Presenting sponsor Voya Financial played a crucial role in supporting this initiative. Maria Fisher, VP, Distribution Excellence of Voya Financial shared:“Attending the Arizona Personal Finance Challenge has been an inspiring experience. Witnessing students eagerly engage in financial literacy and prepare for their future is truly rewarding. This challenge aligns perfectly with Voya's mission to foster financial resilience and well-being. Together, we're empowering the next generation to achieve financial success.”Arizona’s youth have not only clarified their own futures—they have made it clear that Arizona’s future is bright.ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. azecon.org

