$5M in Infrastructure Improvements Underway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on two significant infrastructure improvement projects that will enhance safety and improve mobility along a major corridor in northern Onondaga County and a heavily traveled route in southern Oswego County.

The projects, supported by federal and state funds, represent a $5 million investment in the region’s transportation network that will provide necessary upgrades to the exit ramp from State Route 481 to East Circle Drive in the Town of Cicero, Onondaga County, and replace the State Route 49 bridge over Big Bay Creek in the Town of West Monroe, Oswego County. These undertakings illustrate Governor Hochul’s unparalleled commitment to modernize transportation infrastructure statewide and support the growth of communities through projects that prioritize safety, improve connectivity, and bolster economic opportunity for residents and visitors.

“As we all bear witness to the extraordinary transformation of Central New York through the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project, it is imperative that we continue to shore up our infrastructure in surrounding areas,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects on State Route 481 and State Route 49 are critical to improving traffic flow, bolstering economic vitality and enhancing public safety. By modernizing aging infrastructure and reducing congestion, we are helping to ensure safer, more efficient travel for everyone who lives, works, and visits the region.”

State Route 481 serves as vital corridor, connecting two of Central New York’s largest counties, Onondaga, and Oswego, and accommodating commuters headed to work, school and activities, along with patrons exploring local establishments or destined for a picturesque lakeside getaway along the shores of Oneida Lake or Lake Ontario.

The Town of Cicero and Village of North Syracuse are the first stops along the heavily traveled route with high-traffic hotspots lining East Circle Drive and U.S. Route 11. Nearly 12,000 vehicles a day utilize the off-ramp from State Route 481 northbound to Exit 1B. During peak hours, particularly during the evening commute, motorists attempting to exit often experience heavy traffic and congestion.

While temporary improvements were implemented last year to accommodate a detour associated with the I-81 Viaduct Project, permanent construction on the $3 million safety improvement project will help mitigate traffic by decreasing congestion from State Route 481 northbound to East Circle Drive. Reconstruction of the ramp includes a two lane exit that widens to three lanes, two permanent dedicated left turn lanes and a designated right turn lane onto East Circle Drive to improve traffic flow. Additionally, the traffic signal at the intersection will be modified to include a new signal head and will incorporate an overhead sign directing motorists’ attention to the “Right Turn Only,” lane, along with an upgrade to the video detection system.

A new concrete median barrier along the northbound left shoulder of State Route 481 between the bridges over U.S. Route 11 and South Bay Road is also included in the safety improvement project, while the shoulder adjacent to the barrier will be widened to six feet. The new barrier and increased shoulder width will help reduce median crossovers along State Route 481 and further enhance safety and resiliency.

The project is anticipated to be completed by fall 2025.

The $2 million replacement of the State Route 49 bridge over Big Bay Creek in the Town of West Monroe, Oswego County, includes the construction of new bridge abutments with cast-in-place concrete piles, pre-stressed concrete beams, a new concrete bridge deck and new concrete approach slabs.

The existing timber bridge, constructed in 1941, closed in June 2024 after a NYSDOT inspection raised safety concerns. The installation of a temporary bridge, planned as part of the replacement project was expedited and opened to traffic in November 2024, reducing the short-term and long-term impacts to the traveling public.

An estimated 10,000 vehicles traverse the State Route 49 bridge over Big Bay Creek every day. The two-lane roadway meets Interstate 81 at Exit 32 in Central Square, with the eastern portion of State Route 49 providing access to residences, restaurants, local vendors, and water-based recreation along the north shore of Oneida Lake. This vital route also serves as a main thoroughfare for people bound for popular destinations like Sylvan Beach and Verona Beach in Oneida County.

Traffic is expected to be moved from the temporary bridge to the newly constructed bridge in October.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul understands that by investing in transportation infrastructure is an investment in our communities and statewide, we are prioritizing the needs of the people who rely on these roadways and bridges each and every day. The improvements to the exit ramp from State Route 481 to East Circle Drive will add important safety upgrades and improve traffic flow, helping to ensure this bustling area is equipped to handle continued growth, while the modernization of the State Route 49 bridge over Big Bay Creek will strengthen the safety of this important route for the residents of Oswego County.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to millions in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer future in Central New York. This will upgrade the State Route 481 exit ramp in Cicero and replace the State Route 49 bridge over Big Bay Creek in West Monroe, improving traffic flow along this vital corridor and helping connect residents and visitors to Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario all while creating jobs, jobs, jobs. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these dollars to good use to improve safety and connectivity for Central New Yorkers.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “I’m committed to keeping Central New York’s roads and bridges smooth, safe, modern, and resilient for everyone who lives and travels in our region. The improvements to 481, including the Exit 1B ramp to East Circle Drive in the Town of Cicero, are important upgrades to our transportation infrastructure. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to building a stronger and more connected Central New York.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “These infrastructure investments are a win for Central New York. By easing congestion in Cicero and replacing a critical bridge in West Monroe, we’re making daily commutes safer and more efficient while supporting economic growth across Onondaga and Oswego Counties. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing projects that strengthen our communities and keep people moving.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The reconstruction of the on-ramp leading to Cicero will relieve everyday congestion and improve commutes for thousands of drivers. Looking at the long-term, our community will be safer, more connected, and better prepared to take on Central New York’s growing potential as an economic hub.”

Assemblymember William Barclay said, “With thousands of motorists relying on State Route 481 and the Route 49 bridge, I’m pleased to see necessary infrastructure improvements underway. These upgrades are crucial investments in safety and efficiency, making daily commutes easier and more reliable. Modernizing key routes in Onondaga and Oswego counties will improve traffic flow and reinforce the connections that drive local growth and support vibrant communities.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairperson James Weatherup said, “We are thrilled to hear about the $2 million replacement of the State Route 49 Bridge in West Monroe. The bridge has been closed since 2024 after a NYSDOT inspection deemed it unsafe. A temporary bridge was installed which helped with the flow of traffic; however, it was temporary, and this infrastructure investment will reopen the bridge that provides access to residences, restaurants, local vendors and water-based recreation that is vital to residents and tourists alike.”

