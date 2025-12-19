Honoring Fallen Firefighter and Commissioner Ryan

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings be lowered on Saturday, December 20 from sunrise to sunset in honor of Michael Ryan, firefighter and commissioner for the Phoenicia Fire District who died in the line-of-duty on December 13, 2025 while responding to a report of an injured hiker.

“With a distinguished career in the military, as a member of law enforcement and as a firefighter, Commissioner Michael Ryan spent more than four decades as a public servant working selflessly to protect others,” Governor Hochul said. “I extend my deepest condolences to Michael’s loved ones and colleagues as they remember his life and legacy. His unwavering dedication to service will not be forgotten.”