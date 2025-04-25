Mindcore Technologies Wins Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction at the 2025 American Business Awards®

Customer Service

Prestigious Honor Recognizes Mindcore’s Commitment to Excellence in Client Service and Support

Customer satisfaction isn’t just a metric—it’s our mission. We're proud to be recognized for the impact we’ve made and more energized than ever to keep raising the bar.” — CEO, Matt Rosenthal

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a premier provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions, has been named the winner of a Bronze StevieAward in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards. This recognition reflects Mindcore’s dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences, rapid support, and innovative IT strategies that drive measurable outcomes for businesses across the country.The American Business Awards are widely recognized as the U.S.A.’s top honors for workplace achievement. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year, and winners were selected by over 300 executives worldwide. Judges praised Mindcore Technologies for its unwavering customer-centric culture, operational responsiveness, and a results-driven approach that exceeds industry benchmarks.Mindcore's nomination highlighted several standout achievements:97% customer satisfaction rateAverage 15-minute response time to client issues70% reduction in cyber risk exposure through layered protection strategiesUp to 40% increase in IT efficiency for managed clientsThree-touch service model that ensures high client engagement and retention80% of new business from referrals—a testament to strong, trust-based relationships"Customer satisfaction isn’t just a metric—it’s our mission," said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. "This award validates what we’ve always believed: that when you show up for your clients with speed, strategy, and sincerity, you don’t just solve problems—you become part of their growth story. We're proud to be recognized for the impact we’ve made and more energized than ever to keep raising the bar."Judges commended the company's forward-thinking alignment between IT strategy and business growth. They also emphasized the value of Mindcore’s approach to simplifying

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.