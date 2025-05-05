United Corporate Housing Accelerates Expansion with Key Leadership Appointments

Andrea Kohnle and Donna DiGiovanni

These leadership moves mark a new chapter in our growth. We’re confident they will help take us to new heights—while staying true to the tailored solutions and guest-first service that define us.” — Ryan Hoover, Founder & CEO

ALDIE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Corporate Housing is thrilled to announce the promotion of Andrea Kohnle, CRP to EVP. Bringing a fresh perspective to the organization, Kohnle has introduced structure and optimization through her collaborative and insightful leadership style. She has been instrumental in scaling our operations, deepening and growing client partnerships, and building a high-performing global team.

With a background as a key player in major Global Mobility organizations, she has brought a vast knowledge of the relocation industry, as well as valuable expertise in strategic planning and revenue growth. Kohnle is an active member of MARC (Metro Atlanta Relocation Council), CHPA (Corporate Housing Provider’s Association) and is a Certified Relocation Professional (CRP) through Worldwide ERC. She resides in the metro Atlanta area with her husband Matt, son Grant and Frenchie Barkley.

In tandem with this exciting advancement, United Corporate Housing is proud to announce the appointment of Donna DiGiovanni as Vice President of Business Development. In this newly created role, DiGiovanni will be responsible for leading and developing new growth initiatives across key verticals and markets.

She brings a wealth of experience in Global Mobility, having most recently served as Vice President of Global Business Development at XONEX Relocation. Known for her mix of dynamic leadership and being a solutions-oriented communicator, DiGiovanni will play a central role in shaping United Corporate Housing’s business development strategy in the months ahead. Additionally, DiGiovanni serves actively in local organizations, most notably as a board member of SRRC (Southeastern Regional Relocation Council). She lives in Ocala, Florida, with her best friend, Ginger, who is a Goldendoodle. Among her proudest achievements are raising two wonderful daughters, Megan and Lauren, and cherishing every moment spent with her sweet granddaughter.

As United Corporate Housing continues to serve clients across the U.S., Europe, and beyond, these leadership changes reflect our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service on a global scale.

