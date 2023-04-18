Matt Daniel Joins United Corporate Housing

Matt Daniel

Sales and Ops Leader Brings Global Expertise to United

We have truly built a family here at United, and I think Matt's personality, work ethic, experience and leadership style will be a perfect addition to the team.” — Ryan Hoover, Founder & CEO

ALDIE, VIRGINIA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Corporate Housing, a new and quickly growing leader in the corporate housing space, is excited to welcome Matt Daniel in the position of Vice President of Global Sales and Operations. His focus will be strategic growth opportunities and planning, as well as streamlining and managing internal processes.

Matt brings extensive experience in the corporate housing and temporary accommodations industry. He most recently served as Vice President, Global Services for 3SIXTY, a marketplace dedicated to globally compliant accommodations. There he managed an inventory of more than 1,000 global suppliers.

Outside of work, Matt enjoys spending time with his two sons, ages 4 and 18-months.



