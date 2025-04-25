Williston Barracks / Weapons offense
CASE#: 25A1002600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 4/23/25 0945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dan Reynolds Rd Cambridge VT
ACCUSED: Michael Edwards
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
ACCUSED: Helana Martin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23, 2025, the Vermont State Police executed a court ordered search warrant at a residence on Dan Reynolds Rd in the town of Cambridge. The search warrant was issued out of the Lamoille County Superior Court following an investigation by the State Police into illegal firearm possession by Michael Edwards and Helana Martin, both of Cambridge.
During the search, Troopers located 18 firearms including several handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Edwards and Martin are both prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions in the state of Vermont. Furthermore, the firearms were not secured within the residence and were easily accessible to juveniles within the home.
Edwards and Martin were issued citations ordering them to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 28, 2025, at 1230 hours. The charges are listed below:
Title 13 VSA 4017 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
Title 13 VSA 4024 Negligent firearms storage.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/25 1230
COURT: Lamoille County
