HitCheck to Provide Cognitive Testing for California State University Long Beach Athletes

HitCheck provides cognitive testing to CSULB club sports

Ensuring Optimal Brain Health and Safety for Club Sports Athletes

We are excited that California State University Long Beach has selected to partner with HitCheck to ensure the health and safety of their club athletes” — Mike Piha, Co-Founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, U.S, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HitCheck is proud to announce that it will be providing its state-of-the-art cognitive assessment application to over 1,500 athletes participating in club sports at California State University Long Beach (CSULB). This initiative is part of HitCheck’s ongoing commitment to enhancing athlete safety and brain health.

Beginning in fall of 2024, CSULB athletes will use the HitCheck cognitive app to conduct baseline assessments at the start of each sport’s season. The app’s 9-test cognitive assessment battery measures various aspects of brain performance, while the Symptoms Survey records concussion symptoms before and after a suspected head injury. Post-injury assessments will also be administered to help athletic training staff make informed return-to-play decisions.

“We are excited that California State University Long Beach has selected to partner with HitCheck to ensure the health and safety of their club athletes,” said Mike Piha, CEO of HitCheck. “The ease-of-use and on-screen results of the HitCheck app will allow CSULB’s club sports administrators to provide quick assessments for their student-athletes.”

In addition to cognitive assessments, HitCheck will offer a concussion education and certification course through their partner CrashCourse. All CSULB club athletes are able to complete the online CrashCourse Concussion education program prior to their baseline assessment, ensuring they are educated on the signs and symptoms associated with concussions before participating in their sport.

Programs participating include CSULB Club Soccer, Ice Hockey, Ski & Snowboard, Rugby, Volleyball, Water Polo, and Lacrosse teams, among others.

"We are thrilled to integrate HitCheck into our club sports programs at CSULB. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our student-athletes. said Brian Coriaty, Associate Director of Club Sports at CSULB.The ability to quickly and accurately assess cognitive function on the field is a game-changer for our athletic training staff and our athletes."

CSULB joins a prestigious list of organizations that HitCheck proudly serves, including Stanford University, University of Portland, Play USA Rugby, Pop Warner Football, Youth Sports of Nevada, and American Youth Football & Cheer. The company also has top medical and athletic advisors such as Davante Adams, Rick Mirer Brent Jones, and Ajay Nwosu.

About HitCheck

HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take as soon as a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, records and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlights changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. For more information, visit HitCheck.com or email us at info@hitcheck.com.