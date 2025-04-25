NEW EPISODE of Accessing Life: Christopher Birstler Talks About N...

What does Neurodiversity mean? What do OPWDD Peer Specialists do?

In this episode, you'll learn the answers to these questions and more as hosts Chester Finn and BJ Stasio welcome OPWDD Peer Specialist and self-advocate Christopher Birstler of Staten Island to the podcast. Christopher, who identifies as Neurodiverse, describes his journey to self-advocacy and offers tips and advice to people who are advocating for themselves. Don't miss this timely discussion as we celebrate Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Month.