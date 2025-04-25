White House Man Arrested, Charged in Sumner County Arson Investigation

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations has resulted in the arrest of a White House man in connection to multiple vehicle fires.

On Thursday, April 24th, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents joined the Millersville Police Department in investigating multiple vehicle fires that occurred earlier that day in the 1000 block of Woody Lane in Millersville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the fires had been set intentionally. The investigation identified Christopher Roach (DOB: 11/26/92) as the individual responsible for setting the fires. At the time of the fires, Roach was serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Millersville Fire Department.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Roach, charging him with two counts of Vandalism Over $10,000 and two counts of Arson: Burning Personal Property. He was booked into the Sumner County jail on a $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.