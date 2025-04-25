How a DHCD Grant Helped a Dundalk Business Through the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Crisis

Pinland Bowling Lanes used $10,000 Neighborhood BusinessWorks Grant for rent and staff during a time of uncertainty

DUNDALK, Md. – Wayne Likpa has seen change at Pinland Bowling Lanes.

He started working at the Dundalk duckpin bowling alley when he was 15 years old and spent countless hours behind the scenes, making sure the 18-lane alley ran smoothly.

He saw interest in duckpin bowling – a variation of bowling which features a smaller ball and smaller pins – change over the years. He witnessed the lanes close for good in 2021 after 70 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he also saw Pinland Bowling Lanes make a comeback in 2022, this time with him as majority owner.

Though Wayne Lipka had seen change during his time at Pinland Bowling Lanes, his experiences could not have prepared him or other area business owners with the challenge they faced last spring. The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, created a devastating effect on the lives of residents and business owners in the greater Baltimore area.

Recognizing communities like Dundalk would be greatly affected, the Moore-Miller Administration acted quickly offering financial assistance, employment programs and more. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community offered loans and grants to business owners affected by the incident through its Neighborhood BusinessWorks programs.

Wayne Lipka, owner of Pinland Bowling in Dundalk.

Pinland Bowling Lanes received a $10,000 grant through DHCD, which was used to pay back rent and keep employees working, Lipka said. A year later, as the area still recovers, the bowling alley’s future looks promising.

“We’re so busy all the time, people love coming here and they keep coming back,” he said.

An Unexpected Challenge

The outlook for Pinland Bowling Lanes was much different last spring.

In the early morning on March 26, 2024, the main spans and the three nearest northeast approach spans of the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River in Baltimore collapsed after the container ship Dali struck one of its piers. Six members of a maintenance crew working on the roadway were killed in the incident.

The collapse blocked most shipping to and from the Port of Baltimore for nearly three months and suddenly, driving from Baltimore City to Dundalk or other parts of Baltimore County became much more difficult.

Maryland Chamber of Commerce officials said before it collapsed, the Key Bridge carried an estimated 12.4 million vehicles annually, including more than 35,000 commuters, trucks and vital goods and services each day.

At Pinland Bowling Lanes, the effect of the bridge collapse wasn’t immediate, but it was felt.

Pinland Bowling Lanes on North Dundalk Avenue in Dundalk./Photo Courtesy Pinland Bowling Lanes.

“It was actually more in the summer months [where we saw an effect], because a lot of our league bowlers are on the other side of town. Coming through the [Baltimore Harbor] Tunnel takes them a long time to get here,” Lipka said. “Instead of them taking 5 or 10 minutes to get over here, it was like 45 minutes to an hour. And for summer leagues it’s hard – everybody works. If you can’t get here in a timely fashion, you’re not going to bowl here.”

Although Lipka had an understanding landlord willing to work with him on back rent, he knew he needed some assistance. He applied to DHCD for help and was officially approved for a $10,000 grant.

“It was a really easy process and everybody was super nice to work with,” he said.

Moving Forward

On Feb. 4, 2025, Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Transportation unveiled the new design concept for the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild, offering a fresh vision for one of Baltimore’s most iconic transportation landmarks, along with announced investments to strengthen the Port of Baltimore.

Rending of the New Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“Today, we take an important step toward recovering from the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that has affected not just Maryland’s economy, but the nation’s economy,” said Gov. Moore at the Feb. 4 news conference. “While we mark the unveiling of the new bridge design, we continue to honor the six Marylanders who lost their lives while serving our state, and their families who carry their legacy forward. Together, we will show the world what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong.”

On a Friday morning just a few weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of the bridge collapse, Lipka stood still inside the bowling alley and sized up the situation.

Sixty feet away, eight out of 10 duckpins had fallen, but two still remained – the 7 and the 9 pins. He took the bowling ball in his hands, wound his long arms back as he moved on the approach and fired down the lane.

The ball struck the 9 pin, bounced off the curtain in the back and knocked down the 7 pin. Ten pins up, 10 pins down. Lipka smiled and walked back down the lane.

Wayne Lipka, owner of Pinland Bowling Lanes in Dundalk, bowls on a Friday morning on March 14, 2025.

The bowling alley opened in 1951 by Mike Litrenta to allow people to play this style of bowling that is primarily popular on the East Coast (“They said they called it ‘duckpins’ because it looked like a bunch of ducks flying when the ball hit the pins,” Lipka said). This morning, the alley was empty, hours away from being officially open for business.

By the evening, the North Dundalk Avenue bowling alley would be filled with people enjoying a place that still retains much of the charm (and look) it had when it first opened 74 years ago.

Unlike most modern bowling alleys, there is no computerized scoring or fancy videos when a strike or spare is achieved. Scores are written in by hand and projected on a monitor overhead.

In one corner of the alley hangs a photo of baseball legend and Baltimore native Babe Ruth duckpin bowling.

Lipka is upbeat about the future of Pinland Bowling Lanes. Not only did the DHCD grant help with immediate rent issues, it gave Lipka a chance to focus on the next steps for the bowling alley.

“Light Show Saturdays” and other offerings have drawn locals and families to the place and next year and a new league coming will mean guaranteed bowlers using the place for 36 weeks. And every day, Lipka takes the opportunity to convince more people to play the sport.

“If you’ve never tried duckpin bowling, I suggest trying it,” he said. “It’s great.”