Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day Honored with Advocacy Award

Secretary Day’s leadership recognized by Bridges To Housing Stability with “Advocate For Change” award 

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (February 28, 2025) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day was recently recognized for his leadership to create more affordable housing in Maryland by an advocacy group dedicated to ending homelessness.

Secretary Day was presented with the “Advocate for Change” award by Bridges To Housing Stability, a Columbia-based non-profit, during its “Heroes for Housing” event on Monday, February 17. Bridges to Housing Stability’s mission is to provide a path to self-sufficiency to prevent and end homelessness in Howard County through affordable housing solutions and advocacy.

DHCD Secretary Jake Day and Jen Broderick, Executive Director of Bridges to Housing Stability

“It’s an honor to have our work recognized by an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and who advocates for one of our most vulnerable populations on a daily basis,” said Secretary Day. “But being named an Advocate For Change isn’t just about my work – it is a united effort by all of us within and beyond the Moore-Miller Administration to address housing instability and insecurity in this state. We will continue this fight and it will be won with partnerships with our public officials and great non-profit organizations like Bridges To Housing Stability.”

“Bridges is proud to present the Advocate for Change Award to Secretary Day, whose leadership in housing advocacy has transformed lives across Maryland. His work in championing transformative legislation — including the Housing Expansion and Affordability Act, the Housing and Community Development Financing Act, and the Renters’ Rights and Stabilization Act — has helped thousands facing housing instability and homelessness,” said Jen Broderick, Executive Director of Bridges to Housing Stability. “His deep understanding of the housing crisis and its impact on Bridges’ clients, who struggle to secure affordable homes, is evident in every action he takes. For those we serve, housing is truly life-changing.”

Secretary Day is the first recipient of the “Advocate For Change” award, which was given in recognition of his exceptional work in advancing affordable housing initiatives across the state of Maryland, including the support of the Moore-Miller’s historic housing package that addresses concentrated poverty in Maryland’s marginalized communities, reduces instability in Maryland’s housing supply and affordability, and enhances rights for Maryland renters.

For more information on the Department’s work to address Maryland’s housing crisis, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/TurningtheKey.

 

