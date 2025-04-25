Monday, April 28, is the last day for West Virginians to apply for FEMA assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The deadline for West Virginians to apply for FEMA assistance is this Monday, April 28. If you are a resident of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne, or Wyoming counties and had damage to your home or personal property due to the February storms, FEMA encourages you to submit an application by Monday.

If you have already applied for assistance, encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to apply. If you have questions about your application or a FEMA determination letter, please get in touch.

Survivors can apply for assistance, ask questions about their application, or receive help submitting an appeal by:

Disaster Recovery Centers remain open in McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties. You can visit a center to talk face-to-face with FEMA staff, apply for assistance, check the status of your application, and learn about recovery resources.

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services 1224 Airport Road Beaver WV 25813 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Residents who live in one of the seven designated counties can register at any Disaster Recovery Center, regardless of the county it is in.

PLEASE NOTE: While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is April 28, centers will stay open past that date to allow residents to visit and check on their cases, add needed documents or appeal decisions.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, please visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Español page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.