Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,162 in the last 365 days.

April 28, is the last day for West Virginians to apply for FEMA assistance

Monday, April 28, is the last day for West Virginians to apply for FEMA assistance 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The deadline for West Virginians to apply for FEMA assistance is this Monday, April 28.  If you are a resident of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne, or Wyoming counties and had damage to your home or personal property due to the February storms, FEMA encourages you to submit an application by Monday. 

If you have already applied for assistance, encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to apply. If you have questions about your application or a FEMA determination letter, please get in touch. 

Survivors can apply for assistance, ask questions about their application, or receive help submitting an appeal by: 

Disaster Recovery Centers remain open in McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties. You can visit a center to talk face-to-face with FEMA staff, apply for assistance, check the status of your application, and learn about recovery resources. 

McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center  Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends
Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services

1224 Airport Road

Beaver WV 25813

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends

 

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Residents who live in one of the seven designated counties can register at any Disaster Recovery Center, regardless of the county it is in. 

PLEASE NOTE: While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is April 28, centers will stay open past that date to allow residents to visit and check on their cases, add needed documents or appeal decisions.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, please visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

 FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Español page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.  

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

April 28, is the last day for West Virginians to apply for FEMA assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more