Joseph Greenberg School Students Make Remarkable Math Gains through ClassGaga’s AI Learning Program

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study conducted by ClassGaga reveals impressive math achievement gains among students at Joseph Greenberg School. Over a seven-week period from October to December 2024, 70 students in Grades 3-5 engaged with ClassGaga’s personalized AI Math Learning Program, collectively mastering more than 10,000 math concepts aligned with State education standards.

The study employed a rigorous assessment framework and introduced an innovative performance metric known as the "Thumb Score," designed to clearly illustrate students' math mastery relative to their initial challenges. Joseph Greenberg students achieved a Thumb Score of 3.13, indicating they mastered more than three times the number of unmastered concepts, demonstrating substantial growth in mathematical proficiency.

Students exhibited near-universal mastery in foundational arithmetic areas, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and basic division. Specifically, the mastery rate for essential arithmetic skills consistently approached 100%, highlighting the effectiveness of ClassGaga’s targeted, adaptive practice methods.

An analysis of student engagement metrics revealed that the interactive, gamified elements of the ClassGaga program significantly enhanced student motivation and active participation. Leaderboard analytics from the program showed consistent correlation between increased engagement and higher concept mastery levels, further validating the importance of motivation in educational achievement.

"These results underscore the transformative potential of personalized, AI-driven education to significantly elevate student math achievement," said Connor McCord, President of ClassGaga Foundation. "Our mission is to ensure all students have equitable access to advanced learning technologies that foster deeper understanding, confidence, and sustained academic success in math."

While foundational skills showed marked improvement, the study also clearly identified specific areas requiring continued instructional focus, particularly in advanced geometry concepts and multi-digit division. These findings provide educators with actionable insights to refine instructional approaches, create targeted interventions, and strategically support student growth in these challenging areas.

The Joseph Greenberg School case study reinforces the effectiveness of ClassGaga's innovative AI learning solutions in promoting equitable and substantial academic growth across diverse student populations. ClassGaga Foundation plans to use these insights to continuously improve and expand its AI-driven programs, fostering educational excellence and reducing achievement gaps.

