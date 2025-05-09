The Lazy Lavender in Wimberley, TX Introduces Full-Property Group Booking for Retreats, Reunions, and Gatherings

Group-friendly vacation rentals at The Lazy Lavender in Wimberley, Texas The Lazy Lavender In Wimberley, TX

The Lazy Lavender in Wimberley, TX enables a new group booking option, enabling full-property reservations for up to 20 guests across five homes.

We designed The Lazy Lavender to reflect the reality of how people travel together!” — Nathali Barlas

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers looking to reconnect with friends, family, or colleagues in the Texas Hill Country now have a new option for a more thoughtful, memorable group getaway. The Lazy Lavender, a boutique collection of five uniquely designed vacation homes in Wimberley, Texas, is now offering full-property bookings—making it easier than ever for groups to stay together while enjoying their own space.“With this new option, we’ve created a way for groups to feel connected without sacrificing comfort or privacy,” says owner Nathali Barlas. “We designed The Lazy Lavender to reflect how people actually travel—together, but not on top of each other.”Perfect for reunions, retreats, birthday weekends, and special celebrations, the full-property option includes all five homes, comfortably accommodating up to 20 guests. Each space is thoughtfully equipped with private kitchens, cozy living areas, and a unique personality of its own. The homes can also be reserved individually, but the group format simplifies planning and enhances the experience for coordinated stays.What sets The Lazy Lavender apart from typical short-term rentals is its charm and character—no copy-paste designs here. Each home is a reflection of artistry and individuality, curated with treasures from European flea markets, custom-made furnishings, and one-of-a-kind décor. A vibrant mural by artist Carrie Schmitt is just one of the many artistic surprises guests will discover.The five homes include: The Treehouse – A whimsical, elevated retreat nestled in nature. Sleeps 4. The Pink House – Bright, bold, and perfect for girls’ weekends or festive escapes. Sleeps 4.• The Artsy Cabin – A creative, compact space full of local art and charm. Sleeps 2.• The Cottage – A cozy romantic hideaway with vintage flair. Sleeps 4.• The Farmhouse – Rustic-chic comfort with expansive outdoor space. Sleeps 6.Located just minutes from downtown Wimberley, The Lazy Lavender is close to wineries, swimming holes, hiking trails, and local boutiques. Guests booking the full property can also opt into curated services such as local catering, pre-arrival grocery stocking, celebration decor, and on-site wellness experiences in these vacation rental properties For more information or to reserve your group stay, visit: www.thelazylavender.com

