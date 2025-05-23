Custom Digital Solutions Launches 'SearchGPT' – New AI-Powered SEO Division to Help Businesses Sail the AI Revolution

Custom Digital Solutions, a Digital Marketing & Search Agency in Charleston, SC Audrey Bakhach, CEO of Custom Digital Solutions

CDS introduces SearchGPT, combining AI with SEO to help brands scale content, boost rankings, and stay competitive in the evolving search landscape.

We’re seeing a shift in how search is ranked and optimized. With SearchGPT, we’re not just keeping pace with AI—we’re bringing it to the frontlines for businesses seeking a strategic edge.” — Audrey Bakhach, CEO of Custom Digital Solutions.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the digital landscape, Custom Digital Solutions (CDS), a Charleston-based marketing agency, has officially launched a new service line: SearchGPT – AI-Powered SEO Services. This new offering reflects the agency’s commitment to innovation and its proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of SMBs and multinational companies in a rapidly changing digital environment.The launch comes at a time when businesses across industries are exploring how AI can transform marketing performance, automate insights, and enhance content visibility. By integrating AI models into technical SEO, content generation, and competitive analysis, CDS’s SearchGPT division aims to deliver more scalable and data-rich results for clients seeking sustainable organic growth.The new department will serve clients seeking to optimize content at scale, improve SERP rankings through machine learning-assisted audits, and generate content aligned with search intent and algorithmic preferences. This launch builds on CDS’s existing capabilities in SEO strategy paid media , and website development, offering a more advanced suite tailored for the AI age.What Sets SearchGPT Apart:- Real-time content scoring and optimization using natural language models- AI-driven keyword clustering and topical authority building- Customized automation workflows for enterprise and multi-location SEO- Human oversight ensuring ethical and brand-aligned implementationCDS notes that the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude has increased demand for intelligent SEO strategies that go beyond traditional practices. With SearchGPT, the agency aims to bridge the gap between AI potential and practical application for businesses navigating growth in 2025 and beyond.To learn more about Custom Digital Solutions or request a consultation for SearchGPT services, visit www.customdigitalsolutions.co

Custom Digital Solutions | Charleston SC's Premium Digital Marketing Agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.