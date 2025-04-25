Changing Life & Destiny Conference 2025 Kicks Off in Dallas, Uniting Leaders in Functional Health and Longevity

This powerful movement is the tip of the spear for real, positive change, and I look forward to discussing how we can all work together to Make America Healthy Again” — Del Bigtree

The highly anticipated Changing Life & Destiny (CLD) Conference officially opens today at the Hilton Granite Park Hotel in Dallas/Plano. Recognized as the nation’s premier event in functional health and longevity, CLD 2025 gathers health professionals, innovators, and advocates dedicated to transforming healthcare.

This year’s conference features more than 40 masterclass workshops covering topics such as functional medicine, biohacking, and business growth strategies. The Health-100 Expo Hall will showcase up to 100 cutting-edge health technologies and wellness products, providing hands-on demonstrations and direct engagement opportunities with industry advancements.

A major highlight of the event is the keynote appearance by Del Bigtree, CEO of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) and renowned health freedom advocate. Bigtree will address attendees on Sunday, focusing on grassroots healthcare reform and individual empowerment in health decisions. Additionally, he will receive special recognition at the exclusive Black Tie Gala for his contributions to the health freedom movement.

"I'm honored to be a part of this spectacular event," said Bigtree. "This powerful movement is the tip of the spear for real, positive change, and I look forward to discussing how we can all work together to Make America Healthy Again."

“This conference is more than just an event—it’s a movement toward proactive, technology-driven healthcare,” said event co-creator Al Pirnia. “We’re assembling the brightest minds in functional health to share actionable strategies that will drive meaningful change for patients and practitioners alike.”

The event also marks the launch of the innovative Metaverse Clinic, offering 24/7 access to practitioner training and continuing education, underscoring CLD’s dedication to innovation and ongoing learning.

