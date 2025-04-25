Olufemi Oguntamu Named Forty Under 40 Global Winner for Excellence in Media

Olufemi with his plaque and certificate Fortyunder40 Global Logo Fortyunder40 nominees and organisers group photo

Olufemi Oguntamu wins Forty Under 40 Global Award, spotlighting his impact on Africa’s digital media through culture-driven storytelling and innovation.

NIGERIA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigerian media entrepreneur and digital visionary, Olufemi Oguntamu, was recently honored with the Forty Under 40 Global Award in the Media (Digital & Social) category at an exclusive ceremony held on April 12, 2025, in Dubai. Hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Business Bay, the awards celebrated a curated group of young global leaders under the age of 40, whose work is redefining the future across industries. The 2025 edition, themed “Connecting Global Champions,” convened honorees from across four continents, drawing attention to the power of innovation, storytelling, and leadership in shaping the modern world.

Olufemi’s recognition is a powerful nod to his role in transforming the African digital media landscape through his work as the founder and CEO of Penzaarville Africa. Over the years, he has built a legacy rooted in storytelling, strategy, and social relevance, championing an inclusive, authentic approach to digital engagement that has inspired brands, creators, and consumers alike. His leadership has positioned Penzaarville as one of Africa’s most dynamic creative agencies, helping organizations move beyond traditional campaigns to build culture-driven communities and meaningful online impact. From influencer marketing to large-scale digital activations, Olufemi has pioneered new models of brand engagement that are uniquely African and globally relevant. In reacting to winning the award, he shared, “This award isn’t about personal achievement, it is about the collective spirit of African excellence in digital storytelling. It’s a reminder that our ideas, our culture, and our voices are not just part of the conversation, they are shaping it.”

Olufemi was honoured alongside fellow honorees from the UAE, South Africa, Canada, Pakistan, Georgia, the UK, and beyond, representing a new era of cross-cultural collaboration and influence.

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards, organized by Xodus Communications, have become one of the most respected recognitions for emerging leaders worldwide, spotlighting individuals who are boldly disrupting their sectors. Winners are selected by a panel of distinguished judges made up of global

business leaders, brand executives, industry experts, and previous award honorees. The judging process is rigorous, based on criteria that assess impact, innovation, leadership, and the nominee’s contribution to global progress.

Olufemi’s selection among thousands of nominees speaks volumes about the depth of his work and the growing recognition of African excellence on the global stage.

The Dubai ceremony was the culmination of a three-day experience featuring business tours, networking forums, and leadership roundtables designed to foster international dialogue and shared learning.

Among this year’s notable winners were Ayodeji Razaq (Nigeria), Group CEO of RED Media Africa, Reece Mennie (United Kingdom) of Hunter Jones and HJ Collection, Fiza Farhan (Pakistan), a leading voice in climate action and social entrepreneurship; Nicole Ansoni (Rwanda), a rising force in multinational business development; and Darren Meltz (South Africa), whose fine-dining platform SecretEATS is redefining the culinary experience with sustainability at its core.

Olufemi Oguntamu’s win is not only a personal milestone but a moment of pride for Nigeria and the broader African creative community. It reinforces the global value of bold thinking, culturally grounded strategy, and purpose-driven media.

As the world continues to take note of the power and potential of Africa’s digital ecosystem, Olufemi stands tall among a generation driving the continent

forward, one idea, one campaign, and one story at a time.

