Adim Isiakpona Wins Forty Under 40 Global Award for Excellence in Film Production

The celebrated Nigerian filmmaker is recognized for redefining visual storytelling across Africa and beyond.

It’s a privilege to use film to touch hearts, shape culture, and reflect light in a world that deeply needs hope.” — Adim Isiakpona

NIGERIA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adim Isiakpona, renowned creative director, founder of Capital Films Production, and co-founder of The People Company, was honored as the 2025 Forty Under 40 Global Award Winner in Film Production at the prestigious ceremony held in Dubai on April 12. Adim’s award recognizes not only his bold visual storytelling and impact across Africa’s creative industries, but also his unwavering commitment to telling stories that inspire, transform, and reflect deeper human truths.

Adim has led high-profile productions for some of the world’s biggest brands, including MTN and Google, producing content that bridges commercial relevance with emotional storytelling. Through Capital Films Production, he has built a reputation for cinematic precision and narrative depth—earning accolades across advertising, film, and digital content spaces. Now, with the launch of AIM Studios, Adim is pioneering a new frontier: a dedicated platform to tell Christian and Gospel-centered stories, sharing the love of Christ and God’s grace with bold, creative excellence.

“This award reminds me that storytelling is more than a craft...it’s a calling,” Adim said in his acceptance speech. “It’s a privilege to use film to touch hearts, shape culture, and reflect light in a world that deeply needs hope.”

Adim’s work blends creative direction with soul. From emotionally resonant brand stories to purpose-led documentaries and now building AIM for original faith-based narratives, his lens captures the spirit of modern Africa with global finesse. As Co-founder of The People Company, alongside Ayodeji Razaq, he plays a critical role in shaping a new generation of African creativity rooted in both commercial excellence and cultural responsibility.

Other award recipients at the 2025 ceremony include:

Damilola Dania (Nigeria) – Brand & Business Strategy: Senior marketing executive at Unilever Nigeria and leading voice in purpose-driven marketing across West Africa.

Ayodeji Razaq (Nigeria) – Marketing & Communications: Group CEO of RED | For Africa and Co-founder of The People Company, recognized for strategic storytelling and industry disruption.

Eric Joseph Eduam (Ghana) – Project Management: Founder of WEL Group and expert in real estate development and infrastructure growth across West Africa.

Nicole Craveiro (USA) – Human Resources & Mentorship: Founder of CraveHRO and HR trailblazer advocating for workplace wellness and people-first leadership.

Sophie Marie Bennett (UK) – Community Development: Founder of Black Owned Birmingham CIC, uplifting underrepresented voices and grassroots movements in the UK.

Ali Al Loughani (UAE) – Young Innovator: Celebrated for driving youth engagement and science innovation across the Gulf.

Yahya Diab (Ghana) – Energy & Oil: CEO of Veros Petroleum, at the forefront of Ghana’s energy sector modernization and expansion.

Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Elenany (Egypt) – Policy & Advocacy: Founder of IBA, leading initiatives at the intersection of fintech, education, and global governance.

Crystal Squires (Australia) – Field Services: Director of Diesel Repairs Direct WA, empowering industrial entrepreneurship and workforce inclusion.

Fiza Farhan (Pakistan) – Social Impact: UN-recognized social entrepreneur driving climate, gender, and energy access initiatives across Asia and beyond.

The awards ceremony—hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn, Business Bay—concluded a three-day series of events celebrating global excellence, cultural exchange, and future-forward leadership across 17+ countries and industries.

