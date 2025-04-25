Update: Williston Barracks / Weapons Offense

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1002600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 4/23/25 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dan Reynolds Rd Cambridge VT

ACCUSED: Michael Edwards

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

ACCUSED: Helana Martin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23, 2025, the Vermont State Police executed a court ordered search warrant at a residence on Dan Reynolds Rd in the town of Cambridge. The search warrant was issued out of the Lamoille County Superior Court following an investigation by the State Police into illegal firearm possession by Michael Edwards and Helana Martin, both of Cambridge.

During the search, Troopers located 18 firearms including several handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Edwards and Martin are both prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions in the state of Vermont. Furthermore, the firearms were not secured within the residence and were easily accessible to juveniles within the home. Troopers were assisted by Game Wardens an officer with the South Burlington Police Department, and Cambridge Rescue.

Edwards and Martin were issued citations ordering them to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 28, 2025, at 1230 hours. The charges are listed below:

Title 13 VSA 4017 Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Title 13 VSA 4024 Negligent firearms storage.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/25 1230

COURT: Lamoille County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111