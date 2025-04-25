BCYF Draper Pool is Open!

Stop by the Open House on April 29 to learn about programming and meet the Pool Manager.

BCYF Draper Pool in West Roxbury, closed for critical systems repairs, reopened on Wednesday, April 23. There will be an Open House on Tuesday, April 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. to share programming information and introduce the new Pool Manager, Andres Ramirez.

Work done at the pool included replacing the pool’s boilers, ventilation and filtration systems, repairing the pool shell, deep cleaning the pool house, landscaping, repairing tile, installing new steps and ladders, and replacement of the surge tank.

Mayor Wu is acting with urgency to repair and renovate several city-owned pools, many of which were built in the 1970s. Because of a collaboration between Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the Public Facilities Department, and the Property Management Department, investments of City funding, and improved facilities assessment, the City has projects underway at a number of City pools. This fiscal year, Mayor Wu allocated $54.5 million in the FY25-FY29 capital plan for repairing and renovating the city's pools.

There is no charge for membership or programming at BCYF centers and pools but visitors need to create a membership at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration. Programming at the pool will include adult lap swim, senior swim, family swim, recreational swim, adult swim lessons, children’s swim lessons (ages six months to 12 years old), aqua aerobics, aqua cycling, golden ages swim lessons, and swim league. Registration for classes and programs can be found on the pool’s webpage, Boston.gov/BCYF-Draper.