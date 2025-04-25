Kate Bell, TUC assistant general secretary, addresses DM

Delegates welcomed Bell to Blackpool with rapturous applause on the first day of conference.

In her speech to delegates, Kate Bell, said it was “a real privilege” to have the opportunity to address NUJ members, recognising that the opportunity to speak at union conferences was important as “right now, we need that solidarity and we need that strength.”

“Your work, and your commitment to objectivity, balance and truth is so vital for us to be able to face up to what is going on.” she said, whilst recognising the need for redoubled collective efforts to trade unionism."

Kate Bell © Jess Hurd

Bell offered a message of congratulations to Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary who she said is “a brilliant champion of journalists and journalism.” She also expressed her thanks to the work Michelle Stanistreet, former NUJ general secretary, conducted on behalf of the union.

Against a backdrop of news that can evoke feelings of anger or fear, Bell highlighted the wars in Ukraine, Sudan, the ‘appalling situation in Gaza’ and ‘economic chaos’ unleashed by the White House as all issues to consider.

She said:

“The trade union movement has to be not only to face up to it, but to challenge what is happening, and to give ourselves reasons to hope.”

Bell noted that more than half of the 122 journalists killed in 2024 were those in Gaza, whilst referencing TUC policy including for a new, immediate and permanent ceasefire and for the release of all hostages.

Commenting on the importance of journalism in the wake of events including riots in Blackpool, she said: “It’s our movement that needs to lead the fight back against those peddling the politics of hate. Your work in reporting objectively and tackling the conspiracy theories that fuel the far-right is vital.”

On artificial intelligence, Bell noted the UK government’s recognition of the creative industries as a key sector for the UK but called for an approach that ensured greater enforcement of UK copyright law. “Our position is clear: if those big tech companies want our copy they can pay for it like everyone else” she said.

Calling for greater investment in public interest journalism and stable funding for the BBC, Bell’s calls aligned with those made repeatedly by the NUJ.

Strengthening collective rights through the Employment Rights Bill, fighting for fay freelance rates, opposing job cuts at the BBC World Service, condemning attacks on local news all featured in the TUC’s assistant general secretary’s address well-received by delegates.

She said:

“As journalists you are delivering truth to power every day. “As trade unionists you’re delivering change for your members and delivering the hope that things can get better.”

Return to listing