Michigan Green Schools shine: 2025 certifications announced, growth continues

Michigan's commitment to environmental stewardship in education is thriving, as demonstrated by the recent approval of the 2025 Michigan Green Schools certifications. The program recognizes PreK-12 public and private schools for their achievements in protecting the state’s air, land, water, and ecosystems. The number of certified schools has grown to 358, up from 343 last year. Schools are implementing sustainability practices across four categories that showcase their dedication to creating a greener future: reduce, reuse, recycle; energy; environmental protection; and miscellaneous.

Reduce, reuse, recycle: practical conservation in action

Michigan Green Schools are minimizing waste through comprehensive recycling programs that involve the entire school community. Schools collect materials like paper, cardboard, plastic, metal, and printer cartridges, while waste-free lunch programs encourage reusable containers and composting, cutting down on single-use packaging.

Textile recycling initiatives include clothing drives, upcycling projects, and fabric scrap collections for art projects, extending fabric lifecycles. Art classes use recycled materials for sculptures, mosaics, and other creative projects, reducing waste and fostering artistic expression. Digital transitions, such as online communication and digital textbooks, have significantly decreased paper consumption. Schools are expanding composting efforts, including vermicomposting in science labs to teach about decomposition.

Additionally, they prioritize purchasing recycled and biodegradable materials, supporting sustainable businesses, and reducing environmental footprints. Schools also collect electronic waste and host donation drives to reuse school supplies, further promoting sustainability.

Energy: transitioning to sustainable power

Schools are reducing energy consumption and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Energy-efficient technologies, such as LED lighting with motion sensors, programmable HVAC systems, and energy-efficient appliances, are standard. Solar panel installations are becoming more common, generating clean electricity and providing educational opportunities.

Alternative energy education is integrated into science classes, with students building solar cookers and conducting wind turbine experiments. Energy conservation campaigns, like "Unplug It" and "Stop Car-Idling," encourage behavioral changes among students, staff, and parents. Schools collaborate with energy providers for educational programs on energy efficiency, such as school and home energy audits that identify opportunities for improvement, leading to actionable changes.

Energy management policies and sustainable building practices, such as geothermal heating, high-efficiency windows, and advanced insulation, ensure long-term energy efficiency. Schools are also implementing systems to shut down electronics after periods of inactivity and installing smart power strips to eliminate vampire energy.

Environmental protection: protecting Michigan's ecosystems

Michigan Green Schools prioritize environmental education and ecosystem protection. Schools educate students on clean water, organize watershed field trips, and design water filters to address pollution.

Rain gardens manage stormwater runoff, and rain barrels irrigate landscaping, reducing water waste. Biodiversity is promoted through pollinator gardens, native plantings, and animal habitats. Schools engage with the community through clean-up events at local waterways, tree planting, and agricultural education that teaches sustainable farming.

Schools also monitor local animal populations through community science projects, remove invasive plants to protect native ecosystems, and educate students on the importance of biodiversity.

Miscellaneous: creative stewardship initiatives

Schools are implementing a range of creative sustainability initiatives. Environmental literacy is enhanced with updated library resources, interactive digital tools, and educational programs that feature guest speakers. Community outreach includes clean-up events, book swaps, and clothing drives, promoting reuse, and reducing waste.

Outdoor learning spaces, such as gardens, pollinator habitats, and outdoor classrooms, offer nature-based activities like forest bathing and animal tracking. Technology reduces paper waste through digital work orders, improves water efficiency with updated filling stations, and optimizes transportation through GPS bus route tracking.

Schools are also developing programs that educate students on climate change and reducing individual carbon footprints through lifestyle changes and community action.