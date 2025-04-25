Smarter Surfaces Supports Universidad de Las Américas' Innovative Classrooms with 3-in-1 Wallpaper

Smarter Surfaces is pleased to reflect on its successful collaboration with Kinetic EC and Universidad de Las Américas (UDLA) in Quito, Ecuador

QUITO, ECUADOR, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarter Surfaces is pleased to reflect on its successful collaboration with Kinetic EC and Universidad de Las Américas (UDLA) in Quito, Ecuador . In a forward-thinking educational project, Smarter Surfaces’ versatile 3-in-1 Wallpaper was installed across the university’s newest academic building, officially opening in October 2021. The product is now used daily by students and faculty, helping to transform traditional classrooms into modern, multifunctional learning environments.A Vision for Modern Education SpacesIn late 2020, construction started on a new academic facility at UDLA, with the goal of broadening the university's footprint while incorporating cutting-edge infrastructure. The objective for the classrooms was clear from the start: to build highly functional, adaptable learning environments equipped with tools that promote engagement & collaboration.To meet this vision, Ecuador-based distributor Kinetic EC selected Smarter Surfaces’ 3-in-1 Wallpaper, a globally trusted surface solution that combines three core functions, such as whiteboard, magnetic, and projection into a single, easy-to-use product.Key Benefits Delivered:Writable Surface: Transforms walls into dry-erase areas for notes, diagrams, and group activities.Magnetic Capability: Allows materials and visuals to be displayed using magnets, ideal for interactive teaching.Projectable Finish: Enables crisp, clear projections without the need for traditional projector screens.These combined features delivered maximum utility while preserving a sleek, modern look across the university’s learning spaces.Real-World Classroom ImpactSince its opening in October 2021, the building has become a cornerstone of the university's educational efforts. Students and academic staff have provided extremely good feedback. The versatile surfaces enable a wide range of teaching approaches, from standard lectures to interactive, student-led sessions.We have been happy to see how the 3-in-1 Wallpaper has enhanced daily learning at UDLA. These classrooms are an excellent example of how thoughtful design & innovative products can empower both educators and learners, stated Sonia Bueno.Challenges and Continuous ImprovementAlthough the outcome of the project has been successful, it was not completed without challenges. Kinetic EC, the local partner responsible for installation, experienced difficulties during application, primarily due to damaged product rolls & issues related to the wallpaper's original backing material.Despite these delays, Kinetic displayed professionalism and tenacity by overcoming several challenges to ensure the project was completed to a high standard. Smarter Surfaces values the transparency and determination shown by Kinetic throughout the process. Smarter Surfaces values the transparency and determination shown by Kinetic throughout the process.Since the completion of the project, Smarter Surfaces has taken critical feedback into account. The company has updated the backing material on its 3-in-1 Wallpaper, addressing one of the key issues that complicated installation."We’ve listened carefully to feedback from our partners like Kinetic. Their experience helped guide product improvements, and we’re pleased to confirm that our 3-in-1 Wallpaper now features a newly upgraded backing, making application smoother and more reliable for future projects," Sonia added.A Strong Outlook for the FutureAlthough the university’s most recent construction focused on a new sports facility, which did not require interior wall enhancements, there is optimism that future academic buildings will once again feature Smarter Surfaces’ solutions.Kinetic EC has expressed confidence in both the product and the partnership. With the improvements to product quality and continued support from Smarter Surfaces, they are eager to recommend the 3-in-1 Wallpaper for future campus expansion plans at UDLA."Kinetic EC’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction mirrors our own. Their trust in our product, even after facing application challenges, speaks volumes. We are looking forward to more successful projects together," said Sonia Bueno.Product Spotlight: The 3-in-1 WallpaperThe 3-in-1 Wallpaper from Smarter Surfaces is a flagship product to turn virtually any wall into a multifunctional surface. Combining writable, magnetic, and projectable features into one product, it is ideal for schools, workplaces, conference rooms, and creative studios.Perfect for spaces that value flexibility and teamwork, the wallpaper streamlines design and installation by doing away with several different things. It is easy to clean, long-lasting, and now features an improved backing material that enhances application.About Smarter SurfacesSmarter Surfaces is a global leader in surface innovation, offering cutting-edge products that turn ordinary walls into high-functioning surfaces. From writable walls to projection surfaces and magnetic finishes, Smarter Surfaces' solutions are designed to improve collaboration & creativity in workspaces worldwide.For more information, visit here.Media ContactName: Sonia BuenoOrganization: Smarter SurfacesEmail: pr@smartersurfaces.comPhone: +1 (800) 932-1609Address: Warren, MI 48088, USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.