OSCE enhances private sector and labour inspectors’ skills to detect hidden forms of trafficking

From 23 to 25 April 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Inter-ministerial Commission on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings, organized a three-day training course for 12 representatives (8 men and 4 women) from Tajikistan’s private sector and labour inspection authorities. Participants included representatives from hotels, private employment agencies, and labour inspectors from the Ministry of Labour, Migration and Employment of the Population.

Held in Dushanbe, the training focused on enhancing participants’ ability to identify latent forms of human trafficking within the private sector, particularly in high-risk industries such as hospitality, tourism, and recruitment. The course also covered best practices for immediate victim referral and assistance.

Participants gained a deeper understanding of how trafficking can manifest in less visible ways and how to detect internal trafficking cases that may otherwise go unnoticed. By strengthening early identification and response mechanisms, the training contributes to more effective protection and support for potential victims.