Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,476 in the last 365 days.

OSCE enhances private sector and labour inspectors’ skills to detect hidden forms of trafficking

From 23 to 25 April 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in co-operation with the Inter-ministerial Commission on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings, organized a three-day training course for 12 representatives (8 men and 4 women) from Tajikistan’s private sector and labour inspection authorities. Participants included representatives from hotels, private employment agencies, and labour inspectors from the Ministry of Labour, Migration and Employment of the Population.

Held in Dushanbe, the training focused on enhancing participants’ ability to identify latent forms of human trafficking within the private sector, particularly in high-risk industries such as hospitality, tourism, and recruitment. The course also covered best practices for immediate victim referral and assistance.

Participants gained a deeper understanding of how trafficking can manifest in less visible ways and how to detect internal trafficking cases that may otherwise go unnoticed. By strengthening early identification and response mechanisms, the training contributes to more effective protection and support for potential victims.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSCE enhances private sector and labour inspectors’ skills to detect hidden forms of trafficking

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more