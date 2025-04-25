United Planet Names Jade Ho as 2025 United Planet Fellow

Jade Ho United Planet Logo

Jade Ho named 2025 United Planet Fellow, continuing her journey of global service and cross-cultural leadership with the Boston-based nonprofit.

We are thrilled to welcome [Jade] into the Fellowship and look forward to the meaningful impact she will continue to make.” — Jill Tracy, CEO at United Planet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet is proud to announce the selection of Jade Ho as a 2025 United Planet Fellow. Based in Concord, California, Jade officially began her fellowship on April 14, continuing her impactful work with the organization as an International Programs Fellow.Jade first joined United Planet in March 2024 as an International Program Coordinator Intern, following a virtual internship in 2023 with Akwaaba Volunteers in Ghana through United Planet’s global programs. Her passion for community service began in her youth group when she was just 13 years old, as a member of The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in California, a nonprofit youth organization she continues to mentor today. Her eight years of involvement helped shape her calling to help others—something that continues to influence her work and mindset. Jade is also a proud former member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), an organization that partners with United Planet to support emerging leaders.With an Associate’s degree in Human Services Management from the University of Phoenix Online, Jade brings both lived experience and academic knowledge to her role.Throughout her time at United Planet, Jade has demonstrated a deep commitment to the organization’s mission of creating a global community, one relationship at a time. United Planet, a Boston-based international nonprofit, empowers individuals across the world to build cross-cultural understanding and meaningful connections through immersive volunteer experiences, global education, and partnership-driven programs.“Jade’s commitment to our mission and her incredible heart for service are truly inspiring,” said Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet. “She brings authenticity, professionalism, and a deep personal connection to our work. We are thrilled to welcome her into the Fellowship and look forward to the meaningful impact she will continue to make.”The United Planet Fellowship is a year-long program designed to nurture emerging global leaders who are passionate about international collaboration, equity, and service. Fellows support the organization in a variety of key areas, including program development, volunteer coordination, and partnership engagement, while receiving mentorship from experienced professionals in the nonprofit sector.As a Fellow, Jade will continue to collaborate across departments to support United Planet’s in-person and virtual programs, working closely with international coordinators and volunteers alike.In her own words, Jade Ho shared:“I am honored and humbled to be selected as a United Planet Fellow for 2025. This opportunity is incredibly meaningful to me, as I have always enjoyed working with nonprofits since my youth. It feels like a dream come true to collaborate with an organization like United Planet, which emphasizes human and global connections while promoting the significance of global awareness and the impact of community service worldwide. I love the idea that with the opportunity to be a fellow with United Planet, I can be a beacon of hope and continue to champion our mission to unite the world in a community beyond borders.”Jade’s Fellowship not only marks the next chapter in her own story, but also reflects United Planet’s commitment to investing in individuals who exemplify compassion, cultural awareness, and global citizenship. The entire United Planet team is proud to support Jade in this new role and excited to see how her leadership and perspective will continue to shape the organization’s work around the world.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online. For more information about United Planet, please visit www.unitedplanet.org

