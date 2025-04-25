MPD Makes Arrest in Call Place Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.
Sunday, April 20, 2025, at approximately 5:43 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 5300 block of Call Place, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, a 17-year-old Travis Thomas of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged as an adult under Title 16 with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 25057484
###
