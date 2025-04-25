EPC-RPU: AI-Powered Embedded System for Automation, Retail, and Healthcare

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, has officially announced its latest high-performance embedded system EPC-RPU , featuring the Intel13th Raptor Lake P processor. Combining exceptional computing power with extensive expansion options, this system is designed for industrial applications, smart healthcare, IoT, and edge computing.Powerful Computing Performance and AI AccelerationThe EPC-RPU is powered by the Intel13th Raptor Lake P processor, offering robust multitasking capabilities. With IntelDL Boost technology, it accelerates machine learning inference and AI computation, making it ideal for path planning, obstacle detection, and medical image analysis. Additionally, it features IntelUHD Graphics, supporting machine vision, digital signage, and medical imaging applications. The system supports up to 32GB DDR5 4800 memory, ensuring high-speed data access and smooth operation. It also includes a 2.5” drive bay and two M.2 (B/M Key) slots for flexible storage solutions.High-Speed Connectivity and Multi-Display SupportIn terms of connectivity, the EPC-RPU offers 2.5G LAN, PCIe 4.0, and USB 3.2 interfaces, ensuring fast data exchange and enhanced system performance. It also supports Wi-Fi, 5G, and GPS wireless connectivity, enabling real-time data synchronization for IoT and smart healthcare applications. Display output includes up to three display interfaces—HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 via USB Type-C—ensuring high-quality visuals and flexible display configurations for digital signage, medical imaging, and industrial monitoring.Enhanced Security and Rugged Design for StabilityTo ensure security and stability, the EPC-RPU integrates a TPM 2.0 Trusted Platform Module, providing hardware-level data protection and encryption for secure customer transactions and confidential information. Designed for industrial environments, it features anti-vibration and anti-shock protection, ensuring reliable operation in harsh conditions. The fanless design further enhances durability, supporting 24/7 continuous operation while reducing maintenance costs.Flexible Expansion and Industrial-Grade CertificationThe EPC-RPU includes three M.2 expansion slots, supporting Key-E, Key-B, and Key-M for wireless networking, AI accelerators, and other application modules, catering to various industry needs. With rich I/O interfaces, it seamlessly integrates with industrial equipment and meets CE and FCC Class B certification standards, ensuring excellent electromagnetic compatibility and stability. Additionally, it supports a wall-mount kit for easy integration into industrial and embedded environments.Energy-Efficient and Quiet OperationThe fanless, low-power design not only reduces operating costs but also promotes sustainable business practices, making it suitable for energy-conscious applications. The SSD storage option ensures low-noise operation, providing a quieter working environment. Avalue's latest embedded system EPC-RPU combines high performance, flexible expansion, and enhanced security, making it ideal for industrial automation, smart healthcare, edge computing, and IoT applications.Product Features:Intel13th Raptor Lake P ProcessorIntelUHD Graphics1-Memory Socket, Up to 32GB DDR5 4800Max. 3-Display (HDMI2.0, DP2.1, DP1.4 from USB Type C)2-IntelGigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE)3-Storage (2.5” Drive Bay & 2-M.2 B/M)3-Expansion (M.2 Key-E/B/M)On-board dTPM 2.0, Wall Mount KitCE, FCC Class BAvalue's embedded system product line focuses on enhancing performance, flexibility, and diverse expansion capabilities, bringing innovative breakthroughs to the industrial computing sector. With its robust and durable architecture and exceptional integration capabilities, it effectively addresses evolving complex demands, helping customers optimize operations, improve efficiency, and overcome critical challenges.Learn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

