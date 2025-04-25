Submit Release
Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for Freedom Day celebration

The government through Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, will host the 2025 National Freedom Day celebration on Sunday, 27 April 2025. This national commemorative event will take place at the AJ Swanepoel Stadium, Ermelo in Msukwaligwa Local Municipality within the Gert Sibande District Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province.

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover commemoration are hereby requested to collect their tags as follows:

Collection venue: Msukwaligwa Local Municipality, Ermelo 
Day, 01 – Friday, 25 April 2025
Time: 09h00 -16h00

Day, 02 – Saturday, 26 April 2025
Time: 10h00 -20h00

Day, 03 – Sunday, 27 April 2025
Time: 07h00 -10h30

NB: You are required to bring your ID and / Press Card when collecting your accreditation.
Members of the media are advised: No drones are allowed at the venue on the main day: 27 APRIL 2025

For collection enquiries please contact: Mr Solomon Maseko @077 6093188.

