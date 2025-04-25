Astera Energy and Webisoft Announce Launch of World’s First Graphene-Based RWA Coin at EarthX 2025

Our plastic-to-graphene technology transforms waste into high-purity graphene. Creating a new, secure digital asset with real-world value and opening the door to global sustainability solutions.” — Robert Switzer, CEO Astera Energy

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astera Energy, a pioneer in sustainable conversion technologies, is proud to announce at EarthX 2025 its groundbreaking partnership with Webisoft to launch the world’s first Real World Asset (RWA) Coin backed by Graphene.The new digital asset is the first of its kind to be directly tied to the real-world value of graphene - a next generation material vital to industries ranging from aerospace and electronics to clean energy. This innovative blockchain-backed coin will reflect both Astera’s graphene stockpile and the global market price of graphene, in which Astera is set to become a dominant force.“Our plastic conversion technology is unlocking a powerful new chapter in material science,” said Robert Switzer , Founder and CEO of Astera Energy. “We now have the ability to convert industrial plastic waste into high-purity graphene at a scale the world has not yet seen. This allows us to create a new class of digital asset that is sustainable, secure, and grounded in real-world value.”Graphene is fast becoming one of the most valuable materials of the future - but until now, it has been difficult to trade or invest in directly. By tokenizing Astera’s graphene holdings, the RWA Coin offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in the graphene economy.With this initiative, Astera will:• Build and manage a substantial reserve of graphene• Drive consistent revenue from large-scale graphene sales• Disrupt and define the global supply and pricing of grapheneAs a result, Astera’s RWA Coin will not only be backed by real-world graphene, it will also be positioned as a barometer of graphene’s global value.In a powerful collaboration with Webisoft, a leader in blockchain infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems, they are developing the secure architecture for this one-of-a-kind token. Their expertise ensures that the coin will be traceable, transparent, and globally tradable—anchored in both blockchain integrity and real-world utility.“This is more than a digital asset,” said Phil Therien, Partner at Webisoft “It’s a bridge between industrial innovation and the financial systems of the future.”A Greener, Smarter Investment Future. This launch represents more than financial innovation—it’s a step toward a circular economy where waste becomes wealth. By transforming plastic into graphene and monetizing its value through blockchain, Astera Energy is forging a new path in climate-conscious capitalism.Join Astera Energy and Webisoft in ushering in the graphene econom - live at EarthX 2025.About Astera Energy :Astera Energy is a sustainability-driven technology company pioneering solutions in renewable energy and advanced materials. Its core innovation lies in a conversion technology that transforms plastic waste into high-grade graphene, a material vital for next-generation energy, electronics, and infrastructure. By turning industrial plastic into a valuable resource, Astera supports a circular economy while reducing environmental impact. The company works closely with cities, nonprofits, and global partners to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more resilient future.About Webisoft :Webisoft is a leading full-stack development and consulting firm specializing in Web3, AI and emerging technologies. Based in Montreal, the company works with startups and enterprises to develop cutting-edge solutions that solve real-world problems. Webisoft is known for its expertise in web infrastructure, smart contract architecture, and decentralized applications, helping companies transform traditional industries through secure and scalable blockchain integration.

