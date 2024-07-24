Global Green USA Endorses Astera's Groundbreaking Sustainability Partnership and Innovative Plastic Recycling Technology
Global Green Endorses Astera and Carbon Conversion Group, Converting Industrial Plastic Waste Into Valuable Resources.
We look forward to this partnership with Astera and Carbon Conversion Group, this is a game-changer for environmental conservation and global development.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Green USA, in a significant move, has formally endorsed and entered into a strategic partnership with Astera and Carbon Conversion Group (CCG), underscoring their commitment to innovative environmental solutions. This collaboration aims to tackle one of the most pressing environmental issues: the accumulation of industrial plastic waste. By converting this waste into high-grade graphene, the partnership seeks to drastically reduce landfill burden and carbon emissions, marking a major step forward in sustainable global development.
— William Bridge, CEO Global Green
Transforming Waste into Opportunity: Astera, in collaboration with Carbon Conversion Group Inc, CCG, a ground-breaking plastic waste recycling technology company that specializes in transforming un-recyclable industrial and commercial plastic waste into synthetic graphene, graphite, hydrogen and other valuable commodities. This breakthrough technology provides a sustainable solution that supports local industries, reduces reliance on imported graphene, and aligns with the United States' commitment to sustainability and reduced global supply chain vulnerabilities. It sets a new standard for environmental conservation, transforms global sustainability, and accelerates the time table to net zero, through cutting-edge technology.
Global Green USA’s Endorsement and Impact of the Partnership: William Bridge, CEO of Global Green USA; Our endorsement of this cutting edge technology comes after thorough review and consideration of its potential to make a substantial impact on global sustainability. "By endorsing Astera and Carbon Conversion Group, we are not just supporting a technology; we are catalyzing a shift towards substantial environmental improvement. Their innovative approach to converting industrial plastic waste into valuable resources is advancing global sustainability. This initiative directly addresses the urgent need to reduce plastic pollution and showcases a viable path to converting waste into a resource that benefits both the planet and our economy. We look forward to this partnership, which is a game-changer for environmental conservation and global development.”
The Impact of Reducing Plastic Pollution: Robert C. Doherty, CEO of Carbon Conversion Group Inc (CCG), stressed the environmental and health benefits: "Every year, millions of tons of industrial plastic waste end up in landfills and oceans, causing severe environmental and health problems. Our technology not only reduces this waste but also helps prevent the pollution that plagues our ecosystems. By converting these plastics into graphene, we’re not just recycling; we’re creating a greener future.”
Astera's Commitment to Innovation: Bob Switzer, Chairman of Astera, expressed gratitude for Global Green’s support, noting, "This endorsement from Global Green USA and their partnership, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in developing technologies that pave the way for a sustainable future. Our partnership with CCG enhances our ability to tackle the pressing issue of industrial plastic waste, transforming it into valuable resources for a greener tomorrow."
About Global Green
Global Green is the American affiliate of Green Cross International (GCI), a global non- governmental organization founded by President Gorbachev in 1993. For nearly 30 years, Global Green has served as a recognized national leader in advancing smart solutions to climate change that improve lives and protect the planet, with the mission to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future. Programmatically, Global Green works to create green cities, neighborhoods, affordable housing, and schools to protect environmental health, improve livability, create sustainable communities, and support the planet's natural systems. In service of its mission, Global Green has partnered with over 50 organizations including local and federal governments, Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, international groups and private foundations.
www.globalgreen.org
About Astera
Astera is a leader in environmental innovation, dedicated to advancing sustainable technologies that address critical ecological challenges. As a pioneer in transforming industrial plastics into graphene, Astera is at the forefront of revolutionizing waste management and promoting resource efficiency. Beyond waste transformation, Astera is deeply committed to developing and implementing renewable energy solutions that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy independence. Its mission is to provide sustainable technologies that enable communities worldwide to achieve ecological balance and economic growth. Through strategic partnerships with governments, industry leaders, and non-profit organizations, Astera is not only reducing the global dependency on non-renewable resources but also driving progress towards greener cities and a sustainable future.
www.astera.ai
About Carbon Conversion Group (CCG)
Carbon Conversion Group is a ground-breaking plastic waste recycling company that specializes in transforming un-recyclable industrial and commercial plastic waste into synthetic graphene, graphite, hydrogen and other valuable commodities. CCG successfully addresses the escalating issue of plastic waste, simultaneously providing an environmentally friendly solution and producing critical materials for the US market. www.carbonconversiongroup.com
For Media Inquiries, Contact
For Global Green : sustainability@globalgreen.org
For Astera and CCG : vered@Brellascope.com
Vered Nisim
Brellascope Inc
+1 213-494-9048
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram