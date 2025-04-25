Border agents seize large meth load concealed in Mercedes

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents, including a canine team, discovered dozens of methamphetamine bundles hidden inside a Mercedes-Benz SUV, Tuesday evening.

On April 22, agents from the Nogales Station encountered the vehicle at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado around 7:30 p.m. A canine team alerted to the SUV as it entered the primary inspection lane, causing agents to refer it to a secondary inspection.

During that inspection, agents found more than 60 cellophane-wrapped bundles of meth hidden throughout the vehicle.

“Smugglers should take note – If you try to smuggle drugs through our checkpoints, you will be caught, and you will face federal prosecution,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Our agents and canine teams are highly trained, vigilant, and unwavering in their mission to protect our communities from these dangerous substances.”

The male driver and female passenger–both local area residents–were arrested. The meth and the Mercedes were seized and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, who will be handling the criminal case.

