Antonovich Group Embraces Future of Design at Salone del Mobile 2025

Quiet Luxury, Sustainability, and Human-Centric Design Dominate as Antonovich Group Draws Inspiration from Milan’s Premier Furniture Exhibition

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antonovich Group , a globally recognized name in luxury interior design and architecture, proudly reflects on its participation in Salone del Mobile 2025, held from April 8-13 at the Rho Fiera Milano exhibition center. Dubbed the "Fashion Week" of interior design, this prestigious event showcased groundbreaking trends and solutions, drawing hundreds of thousands of professionals and enthusiasts. With a combined turnover of over €9 million from represented brands, Salone del Mobile 2025 solidified its role as a global trendsetter, inspiring Antonovich Group with its focus on quiet luxury, sustainability, and innovative design.The exhibition highlighted the interconnectedness of humans and matter, sustainable development, and forward-thinking innovation—principles that resonate deeply with Antonovich Group’s mission to create timeless, impactful spaces. The company’s design team explored the latest materials, color schemes, and room architecture advancements, drawing parallels with their commitment to craftsmanship and elegance.Key Trends Unveiled at Salone del Mobile 2025Salone del Mobile 2025 presented a wealth of trends that Antonovich Group is eager to integrate into its future projects:Materials: The event showcased soft, velvety wood finishes paired with monochrome glossy and matte textures. Brands like Baxter and Henge introduced oiled metal surfaces, offering a warm, tactile appeal. Natural fabrics such as linen and corduroy adorned cabinets and wall panels, as seen in Poliform’s designs. At the same time, Rimadesio’s cotton-upholstered closets created a unique "straw effect." Glass elements featured delicate interior textures, including thin fabrics and metal meshes, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.Color Schemes: A soothing palette of milky, creamy, beige, and warm gray tones dominated, accented by mustard, olive, and eucalyptus hues. Brands like Ulivi and Cattelan embraced rich greens and earthy tones, fostering a sense of calm and relaxation. Bold accents in wine, bordeaux, and terracotta, as showcased by Baxter, complement glossy chrome and matte champagne finishes, striking a balance between sophistication and warmth.Room Architecture: Furniture took on an architectural role, zoning spaces with sliding partitions and Japanese-inspired wooden frames, as demonstrated by Poliform. Rounded, soft shapes—reminiscent of 1960s and 1970s design—prevailed in sofas, tables, and beds, while suspended systems and legged furniture kept floor spaces open and airy. Plants like olive trees and green palms in ceramic and leather pots added a natural vitality to interiors.A Shared Vision for Sustainable LuxuryThe event’s emphasis on sustainability and human-centric design aligns seamlessly with Antonovich Group’s ethos. “Salone del Mobile 2025 has reinforced our dedication to crafting spaces that are not only luxurious but also sustainable and meaningful,” said Katrina Antonovich, CEO of Antonovich Group. “The innovative use of natural materials and the focus on creating emotional connections through design inspire us to elevate our work further.”Antonovich Group has long championed eco-friendly practices, incorporating high-quality, sustainable materials into projects like the La Mer Island Interior & Construction Villa Project. The trends observed in Milan—particularly the shift from classic Baroque and Art Deco styles toward mid-century modern influences from designers like Le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe—mirror the interior design and fit-out company’s forward-thinking approach to luxury living.Setting the Stage for the FutureAs Salone del Mobile 2025 departed from traditional interiors, Antonovich Group is poised to redefine luxury design. The event’s innovative pavilion layouts and the migration of brands like Modulnova, Flexform, and Baxter to flagship boutiques in Milan underscored the evolving nature of the industry—an evolution Antonovich Group embraces wholeheartedly.“Our goal is to blend timeless elegance with cutting-edge solutions that reflect our clients’ aspirations,” added the CEO. “The insights gained from Salone del Mobile 2025 will shape our upcoming projects, ensuring we remain at the forefront of design excellence.”

