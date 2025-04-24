FAA Seeks Input on Improving Medical Process

WASHINGTON — The FAA will immediately begin evaluating suggestions that aviation stakeholders offered during a listening session Wednesday about improving the airman medical process.

“I like to talk about safety being a team sport and certainly this is part of that process to make things better,” Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau said in his opening remarks. “Clearly there are things that are not working for everyone.”

Rocheleau also delivered some welcome news: the FAA will not proceed with a plan to issue initial denials to pilots who provide incomplete examinations or paperwork.

“There was a lot of [stakeholder] feedback, and we took it seriously and we are not going to do that,” he said.

FAA Federal Air Surgeon Dr. Susan Northrup began the session by explaining the challenges the agency faces in evaluating medical certificate applications and initiatives it’s pursuing to speed up the process.

Challenges include record high applications, which reached about 450,000 in 2024 compared to a recent annual average of about 385,000; a doubling of Special Issuance medical certificates since 2019, which take more work to process; and incomplete information on airmen’s submissions.

FAA initiatives include improving the online MedXPress portal and FAA-industry working groups tasked with modernizing the medical process including continuing the work of an earlier mental health rulemaking committee.

One clear message from stakeholder participants was that they’re eager to help explain how the FAA has improved the process so far, to dispel misconceptions about timelines. The groups also collaboratively developed a checklist on how to prepare for a medical exam, which they will begin distributing to their members.

They offered a host of creative ideas for improving the process, including:

Create a plain-language version of the Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners so pilots can better understand requirements.

Clarify confusing questions on medical certificate application forms.

Encourage pilots to report medical conditions by providing information about how long it takes to resolve common issues.

Identify the top five diagnoses by age group and provide information on how to address them, using flow charts or checklists.

Create a webpage with QR codes that lead to information on common conditions.

Recruit pilots to do video testimonials about how their conditions were resolved.

Participants included representatives from the Air Line Pilots Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Allied Pilots Association, Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, Experimental Aircraft Association, Independent Pilots Association, National Association of Flight Instructors, National Business Aviation Association, National Flight Training Alliance, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, and Vertical Aviation International.