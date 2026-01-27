Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy & FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford Unveil New Agency Structure to Enhance Safety, Embrace Innovation, & Increase Transparency

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford today announced their plan to implement a long overdue overhaul of the FAA’s organizational structure.

The comprehensive re-organization – the largest in the agency’s history – includes the creation of a new safety oversight office. This office, which was supported by Congress in the 2024 FAA Reauthorization, will implement a single safety management system (SMS) and risk management strategy for the entire FAA. Now, instead of different safety metrics siloed in individual offices, the agency will be able to share safety data more freely. Other key changes include:

Launching an Airspace Modernization office to ensure the installation of a brand-new air traffic control system moves at Trump Speed.

Creating a new Advanced Aviation Technologies office to oversee the integration of drones, eVTOLs, and other advanced air mobility vehicles into the airspace.

Shifting more key leadership posts to permanent positions.

Consolidating the management of finance, IT, and human resource divisions under the administrator.

The restructuring will not result in reductions in force.

“Thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress, we received an unprecedented $12.5 billion down payment to modernize our skies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “But funding is only one piece of the puzzle. With these critical organizational changes, the FAA can streamline the bureaucracy, encourage innovation, and deliver a new air traffic control system at the speed of Trump – all while enhancing safety.”

“It’s important that we have the right people in the right places to do the best work possible,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These actions will put permanent leaders in place who embrace innovation, share safety data and insights freely and are focused on deploying a brand-new air traffic control system all while integrating key innovation technologies into the new National Airspace System (NAS).”

Additional Information:

The FAA’s new structure will be well positioned to implement Flight Plan 2026, the agency-wide strategy that positions the FAA to meet aviation’s current challenges and future opportunities. The plan is built on three pillars: people, safety and NAS modernization. It reflects FAA’s commitment to strengthen our safety foundation, modernize the NAS, and invest in the people who make the FAA the global standard of aviation safety and efficiency.

The new organizational structure is below.

