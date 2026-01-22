Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Announces First California College to Join Air Traffic Controller Program

Thursday, January 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has secured Sacramento City College as the next school to implement the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (E-CTI). This is the 10th new CTI program to be announced as part of Secretary Duffy’s mission to recruit the next generation of air traffic controllers.

The Trump Administration is modernizing the controller workforce on all fronts, from increasing starting salaries to streamlining the hiring process. These efforts have resulted in the FAA exceeding its Fiscal Year 2025 air traffic controller hiring goal by onboarding 2,026 new controllers, and it continues to recruit the best and brightest candidates to lead the industry.

“The addition of new schools to our air controller pipeline will allow us to bolster our controller workforce while maintaining the highest training standards,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We are moving at the Speed of Trump to address the decades-long air traffic controller shortage and bring about the Golden Age of Travel.”

“The E-CTI program shows how the FAA is innovating to meet critical workforce needs,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “By partnering with colleges, we’re preparing the next generation of air traffic controllers and ensuring we have the skilled professionals needed to keep our skies safe. We will continue to recruit the best and brightest, because their work is critical to our safety mission.”

Additional Information:

E-CTI school students who pass final performance and written assessments receive an official endorsement certificate. These graduates can then apply to become a controller and be placed directly in an FAA facility to begin their facility-specific training, provided they pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) test and meet medical and security requirements.

The agreement is for the school’s En Route program, where students will have the opportunity to be placed in a FAA Air Route Traffic Control Center upon passing the aptitude-based ATSA.

The FAA also offers a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry. The FAA continues to expand its use of modernized simulators that immerse trainees in real world scenarios and enhance training.