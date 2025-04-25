New Leadership Book Challenges Outdated Management Mindsets

The Leadership Route Book Cover

Discover how to lead with empathy and build high-performing teams in the age of AI, remote work, and generational change.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations confront seismic changes in the workplace—from the rise of artificial intelligence to shifting generational expectations—leadership trainer and author Alex Cummins introduces a timely new title: The Leadership Route: How Different Approaches to Management Can Shape a Leader (Wiley, 2025).

The book explores the idea that belief systems—not just policies—are what truly drive team performance.

Through the narrative of two contrasting managers at the fictional Mango Bank, Cummins presents a case study in modern management: Kelly, a traditional, control-oriented leader, and Sofia, an empathetic, empowering figure. Their evolving approaches reflect the real-life tensions faced by managers across industries today.

“This book should be required reading for every manager in the 21st century,” said an early reviewer from Hudson Weekly, following the author’s interview.

Why This Book Is Timely

According to a 2023 Deloitte study, nearly 50% of Gen Z employees would consider leaving a role if their manager lacked empathy. This growing demand for emotionally intelligent leadership forms the core of Cummins’ message: control is no longer the benchmark of great leadership—belief, trust, and connection are.

Drawing from foundational theories by McGregor, Maslow, and Herzberg—alongside the latest research in neuroscience and workplace culture—The Leadership Route provides actionable insights on:

- Reframing outdated leadership paradigms

- Building psychological safety and emotional intelligence

- Leading across generational and cultural divides

- Inspiring innovation through trust-based management

Target Audience

The book is relevant to:

- Corporate executives managing global or remote teams

- HR leaders driving systemic culture shifts

- Startup founders navigating scale and complexity

- Business school educators training the next generation of leaders

“The Leadership Route bridges the gap between academic leadership theory and the real-life messiness of managing teams,” said a Goodreads reviewer. “It does so with clarity, empathy, and real-world relevance.”



About the Author

Alex Cummins is a Malaysian-Scottish leadership coach and founder of Mango Training & Consultancy, based in Kuala Lumpur. Over two decades, he has worked with more than 10,000 professionals across industries—from finance and government to education and tech. His cross-cultural perspective and warm, relatable teaching style make him one of Asia’s most respected voices in leadership development.

Availability & Bulk Orders

The Leadership Route is available globally in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats via Wiley and all major retailers.

🔸 Organizations and HR departments interested in bulk orders, keynotes, or custom workshops based on the book may contact emma@edioak.com for more details.

