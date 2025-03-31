Edioak’s ‘Review It’ Mentorship Competition Draws Global Talent in Editing & Publishing

A global initiative by Edioak trains 5,000+ aspiring editors through masterclasses, live projects, and industry mentorship—completely free.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Free Global Initiative to Train & Launch Aspiring Editors

Edioak, a leader in publishing and editorial training, successfully concluded its first-ever ‘Review It’ Mentorship Competition, receiving 5000+ applications from over 30 countries. This free global initiative was designed to equip aspiring editors with industry-relevant skills and provide them with real-world editorial experience.

Empowering Future Editors

‘Review It’ offers a comprehensive, hands-on training program tailored for students and early-career editors. The competition required applicants to clear a sample editing test, after which selected participants were enrolled in two expert-led masterclasses: Fiction Writing and Book Editing. Over 65% of participants successfully completed the program and gained access to exclusive internships, live projects, and industry mentorship.

Program Highlights & Impact

• 5000+ applicants from 30+ countries, including the US, UK, Canada, India, and Australia.

• 100+ hands-on projects in Developmental Editing, Line Editing, Copy Editing, and Proofreading.

• 4 live training sessions with publishing industry experts.

• Internships & Placements: 40% of top performers secured internships with publishing houses.

• Job Opportunities: 30% of graduates reported securing freelance gigs, job offers, or professional recommendations post-program.

• Certification & Recognition: Graduates earned LinkedIn badges and industry-recognized certificates.

• Exclusive Networking: Participants engaged in guest sessions, career guidance, and publishing industry recruitment drives.

• 📚 Career-Boosting Benefits: Top participants received one-on-one mentor feedback, resume-building support, and personalized job recommendations.

• 🌎 Industry Collaboration: Publishing professionals and experienced editors contributed insights through expert-led guest sessions and networking events.

• 📰 Media Coverage: The program has been featured in [Industry Website/Newspaper], reaching over 10,000+ readers.

• 💡 Next Edition Updates: Due to overwhelming demand, the next edition will offer more seats, new specializations, and additional industry collaborations.

Industry Leaders Applaud the Initiative

“‘Review It’ is a game-changer for aspiring editors. This initiative provides practical training, connects students with industry leaders, and bridges the gap between passion and profession in publishing.” – Archita Babuta (Co-Founder of Edioak)

📢 Participant Testimonials

One of the program participants shared, “This mentorship program changed the trajectory of my career. The live projects and expert guidance gave me the confidence and skills to apply for my first real-world editing job.”

A Commitment to Editorial Excellence

With the overwhelming success of this first edition, Edioak plans to expand ‘Review It’ in the coming years, offering even more aspiring editors the opportunity to build their careers. Future editions will include specialized workshops, advanced certifications, and expanded placement support.

Additional Proof of Impact

For those who couldn’t join the full mentorship program, Edioak also created a mini course—"Book Editing Masterclass with Live Practicals"—on Udemy. What started as an experiment in accessible education has grown into a bestselling course with over 4,500 students worldwide. It’s become a trusted stepping stone for aspiring editors looking to sharpen their skills and gain confidence, one lesson at a time. Enroll here.

📅 What’s Next?

Edioak is already gearing up for the next edition of ‘Review It’ and plans to increase the number of accepted applicants, enhance training modules, and introduce new industry partnerships to maximize career opportunities for aspiring editors worldwide. Interested participants can register their interest at www.edioak.com to stay updated on future opportunities.

About Edioak

Edioak is a pioneering platform dedicated to publishing, editorial training, and mentorship programs, helping aspiring editors and writers build successful careers in the publishing industry. Through expert-led masterclasses, industry collaborations, and mentorship programs, Edioak is committed to shaping the future of publishing.

Press & Media Inquiries

For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:

emma@edioak.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.