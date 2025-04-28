WASHZ Character Contest Launches with US$15,000 Prize Pool

WASHZ CONTEST POSTER

SEOUL, HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BASH Co., Ltd. (CEO: Tae Shik Cho, hereinafter "BASH") announces the "1st WASHZ Character Utilization Contest" featuring five laundry themed characters and a US$15,000 prize pool.Running from April 23 to May 31, 2025 (6:00 PM KST), the contest includes divisions for children, youth, and adults. Participants can create merchandise designs, short videos, comics, or emojis using WASHZ characters representing detergent, water, laundry ball, fabric softener, and soap bubbles.Winners will receive internship opportunities and chances to commercialize their creative works. BASH specializes in IP licensing and animation production, with WASHZ characters inspired by kindergarten nap blanket laundry services.BASH will participate in the Seoul Pavilion at the Hong Kong International Licensing Show ( HKILS ) starting on the 28th at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), seeking B2B collaborations.Contest details and character information are available via QR codes on the poster and at www.neat-boys.com/washzcontest , as well as on the official WASHZ Instagram account.

