Submit Release
News Search

There were 118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,860 in the last 365 days.

WASHZ Character Contest Launches with US$15,000 Prize Pool

WASHZ CONTEST POSTER

WASHZ CONTEST POSTER

SEOUL, HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASH Co., Ltd. (CEO: Tae Shik Cho, hereinafter "BASH") announces the "1st WASHZ Character Utilization Contest" featuring five laundry themed characters and a US$15,000 prize pool.

Running from April 23 to May 31, 2025 (6:00 PM KST), the contest includes divisions for children, youth, and adults. Participants can create merchandise designs, short videos, comics, or emojis using WASHZ characters representing detergent, water, laundry ball, fabric softener, and soap bubbles.

Winners will receive internship opportunities and chances to commercialize their creative works. BASH specializes in IP licensing and animation production, with WASHZ characters inspired by kindergarten nap blanket laundry services.

BASH will participate in the Seoul Pavilion at the Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) starting on the 28th at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), seeking B2B collaborations.

Contest details and character information are available via QR codes on the poster and at www.neat-boys.com/washzcontest, as well as on the official WASHZ Instagram account.

Marketing Department
BASH Co., Ltd.
+82 2-1551-9686
washz_competition@neat-boys.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WASHZ Character Contest Launches with US$15,000 Prize Pool

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more