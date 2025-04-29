Aarna.ml Announces Support for VAST Data Platform to Deliver Seamless GPU Infrastructure Multi-Tenancy and Management

Benefits of Aarna.ml GPU CMS integration with VAST Data Platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aarna.ml , a leader in GPU cloud management software, today announced the successful integration of its GPU Cloud Management System (CMS) with the VAST Data Platform . This integration makes it easier for GPU Neoclouds to offer a comprehensive dynamic multi-tenancy solution to their end-users.With this integration, GPU Neoclouds leveraging the advanced VAST Data Platform can seamlessly manage their entire GPU infrastructure using Aarna.ml's dynamic resource orchestration and management capabilities. This integration empowers GPU Neoclouds and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) to maximize GPU utilization, ensure data sovereignty, and take advantage of VAST’s advanced functionality."GPU Neoclouds need to offer on-demand bare metal, virtual machine, and Kubernetes GPU clusters to their customers along with high performance storage in a fully isolated and secure manner," said Amar Kapadia, CEO of Aarna.ml. "Our integration with VAST Data ensures GPU Neoclouds can now offer VAST’s AI-ready data platform capabilities to their customers through a simple-to-use self-service interface."Key Benefits of the IntegrationThe benefits of aarna.ml’s GPU CMS with VAST Data Platform include:- Efficient AI Infrastructure Management – Aarna.ml’s CMS enables real-time provisioning, scaling, and monitoring of GPU resources across multi-tenant environments together with high performance AI infrastructure solutions from VAST.- Seamless Data Management – VAST Data’s Platform ensures GPU Neocloud tenants can efficiently store, manage, and access massive datasets critical for AI model training and inference in a high performance, fully isolated, and secure manner without any concerns about the other tenants.- Ease-of-Use – GPU Neocloud tenants can now seamlessly manage VAST’s highly performant and efficient data management capabilities through the easy to use aarna.ml GPU CMS self-service interface."Today’s AI cloud service providers require simple, secure, performant and efficient infrastructure to serve the training and inference needs of their data-intensive customers," said Chris Morgan, Vice President, Solutions at VAST Data. "Aarna.ml’s integration with the VAST Data Platform empowers GPU Neoclouds to unlock the full potential of their AI infrastructure, enabling increased revenue and greater operational efficiency."Accelerating Dynamic Multi-TenancyBy combining Aarna.ml’s GPU cloud management capabilities with VAST Data’s innovative Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture , GPU Neoclouds can support the most diverse tenant workloads including large language model (LLM) training, real-time inference, fine-tuning, distilling, and deep learning training. This integration ensures GPU Neoclouds can offer their AI cloud infrastructure to multiple tenants dynamically and have the ability to scale AI operations effortlessly while maintaining cost control and operational visibility.About Aarna.mlAarna.ml is a leading provider of GPU Cloud Management Software. Our solution enables GPU Neoclouds and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to deliver hyperscaler grade on-demand multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while using a common underlying GPU pool. Moreover, our product enables GPU Neoclouds to offer bare metal, virtual machine, and Kubernetes clusters as well as model serving and job submission-as-a-service. For more information, visit www.aarna.ml or follow us on LinkedIn.

