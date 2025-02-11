Aarna and Monetize360 Launch Integrated AI/ML Infra Management and Monetization Platform for Cloud Service Providers

Unified solution combines GPU resource management and usage-based billing to enable dynamic on-demand multi tenancy

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aarna.ml , a leader in GPU cloud management software, and Monetize360, a provider of agile monetization frameworks, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an end-to-end platform for dynamic management and monetization of AI/ML infrastructure. The combined solution enables cloud service providers to manage GPU resources, deploy AI/ML workloads, and automate granular billing—all within a single interface.Cloud providers offering AI/ML infrastructure face a critical challenge: static allocation of GPU resources using manual provisioning and billing results in lost revenue and reduced margins. Furthermore, disjointed systems for resource orchestration and billing create operational bottlenecks. Engineers waste time reconciling usage logs with invoices, while finance teams struggle to price services competitively due to opaque cost tracking.The Aarna-Monetize360 integration addresses this by linking the Aarna.ml GPU Cloud Management System (CMS) with Monetize360’s Billing Platform. Key capabilities include:• Unified Self-Service Portal: Users provision GPU instances, submit training jobs, and deploy models alongside real-time cost tracking.• Usage-Based Billing: Direct mapping of Aarna’s resource metrics (GPU-hours, tokens-sec, model-serving API calls, storage tiers) to Monetize360’s subscription, tiered, or pay-as-you-go pricing models.• Audit Compliance: Automated reconciliation between Aarna’s activity logs and Monetize360 invoices eliminates billing disputes.“An on-demand AI/ML infrastructure demands precision—both in resource allocation and revenue capture,” said Amar Kapadia, CEO of Aarna.ml. “By integrating with Monetize360, we enable cloud providers to focus on scaling their AI services, not manually stitching together management and billing tools.”“Pricing AI/ML workloads is inherently variable. You can’t force-fit static SaaS models,” added Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Monetize360. “With Aarna, we ensure every GPU-hour or API call is accurately tracked and billed, so providers profitably align costs with customer value.”The integrated solution is now available for cloud service providers seeking to enhance their AI/ML cloud offerings. For more information or to a demo, view https://youtu.be/RTGM3PsXomw or visit aarna.ml or monetize360.com.About AarnaAarna.ml is a leading provider of open-source GPU Cloud Management Software. The company's solutions enable GPU-as-a-service providers and NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCP) to deliver hyperscaler grade on-demand multi-tenant GPU instances with full isolation while using a common underlying GPU pool. For more information, visit aarna.ml.About Monetize360Monetize360 empowers businesses to operationalize usage-based pricing through a flexible framework. Designed for complex billing scenarios—from generative AI and autonomous agent workloads to data exchange APIs—it delivers enterprise-grade security, auditability, and scalability to meet modern infrastructure demands. Learn more at monetize360.com.

