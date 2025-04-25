Colle AI Increases Platform Speed With Targeted Core Upgrades

Multichain AI Video and Image Generator

Backend improvements reduce latency, improve AI response time, and accelerate NFT processing across chains

LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-NFT platform, has completed a series of core infrastructure upgrades aimed at increasing platform speed and system responsiveness. These improvements boost performance across Colle AI’s NFT creation workflows, reducing lag and enabling faster deployment across blockchain networks.Key improvements include lower processing time for asset rendering, faster AI response during contract generation and metadata handling, and enhanced routing between Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, and XRP. These refinements deliver a smoother user experience and shorten the time from concept to mint.The upgraded core engine also features optimized memory management and intelligent load balancing, allowing Colle AI’s AI modules to function more efficiently under increased network activity. This ensures reliable performance for creators operating high-volume campaigns or real-time drops.With these speed-focused upgrades, Colle AI reaffirms its commitment to performance-driven innovation—providing creators and developers with the tools to build and scale in Web3 without delay or compromise.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.