Chloe Coplen-Anderson Sentenced to 35 to 60 Years for Murder of Newborn Baby

Chloe Coplen-Anderson, of Gordon, Nebraska, was sentenced today by Judge Travis O’Gorman to 35 to 60 years in prison for the murder of her newborn baby. Coplen-Anderson pled guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder last August in Sheridan County District Court.

Coplen-Anderson gave birth to the baby in her bedroom, unbeknownst to her parents, and immediately thereafter retrieved a knife from the kitchen and killed the newborn baby.

The Gordon Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office were involved in this case's investigation, arrest, and prosecution.