From Scalpel to Storytelling: Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Brings His Life Journey to the LA Times Festival of Books

The Reading Glass Books hosts an exclusive book event for seasoned cardiothoracic surgeon turned author, Dr. Albert H. Yurvati.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books proudly announces a special book event at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books, showcasing the works of Dr. Albert H. Yurvati. The event will take place Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Booth #959, Black Zone, USC.A cardiothoracic surgeon, emeritus professor, and author, Dr. Yurvati has written and published his profoundly moving autobiographical works: “ Wet My Hands ,” its Spanish edition “Mojarme Las Manos,” “ This to Me ,” and its counterpart “Esto para Mí.” His newly published “ 30 Degrees on Bypass ” will also be launched at the event. These books offer readers an intimate look into the gripping and transformative journey of a surgeon whose life was rewritten by love, loss, resilience, and purpose.Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dr. Yurvati’s path took him from the U.S. Army to the operating room, and later to an unforeseen chapter as a devoted caregiver and cancer patient. His storytelling blends poignant reflection with humor and humanity, tracing the “threads of fate” that have guided his remarkable life.Though unable to attend, Dr. Yurvati’s presence will be deeply felt through his words. The Reading Glass Books invites festivalgoers to stop by, explore these titles, and discover the life lessons woven into every page. His stories go beyond medicine and speak to the heart of the human experience.Don’t miss this inspiring event hosted by The Reading Glass Books. Discover the man behind the scalpel—and now, the pen. Experience the legacy of a healer, a survivor, and a storyteller.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

