Broken Neck, Unbroken Spirit: Maureen Meehan To Sign '60 Dates in Six Months' at LA Times Festival of Books

Attorney-turned-author delivers sharp wit and resilience in a hilarious nonfiction book.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is thrilled to welcome author and Orange County attorney Maureen Anne Meehan to Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC for a book signing at the LA Times Festival of Books, Saturday, April 26, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.Meehan, known for her gripping Mary MacIntosh legal thrillers set in her native Wyoming, steps boldly into new territory with her laugh-out-loud nonfiction debut, “ 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) .” Equal parts humorous, heartfelt, and brutally honest, the book chronicles her unexpected foray into dating at 58—a journey filled with quirky characters, awkward dinners, and, yes, a life-altering injury.“In the middle of this wild experiment, I fell and broke my neck,” says Meehan. “I decided to keep dating… by writing about it.” The result? A sharp, satirical, and refreshingly real account of love, life, and resilience.Fans of her legal thrillers will find Meehan’s signature wit alive and well, but this time aimed at herself and the absurdities of midlife romance. Readers will laugh, cringe, and maybe even cry—but above all, they’ll be inspired by her courage to keep going, neck brace and all.Whether fairgoers will be in for the laughs, the real talk, or to meet a woman who defines grit with grace, this is a signing anyone won’t want to miss.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

