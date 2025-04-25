John W. Kennedy to Share Insightful Reflections at LA Times Festival of Books

Engineer-turned-author challenges the culture of blame and highlights the power of real dialogue.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is excited to host author and mechanical engineer John W. Kennedy at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC for a book signing during the LA Times Festival of Books on Saturday, April 26, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.Kennedy, a business owner with deep roots in STEM advocacy, offers a compelling perspective in his latest work—a thought-provoking reflection on the breakdown of true communication in today’s hyper-connected world. Known for his pragmatic approach and life-long dedication to learning from others, Kennedy dives into how blame culture and surface-level conversations are eroding our ability to connect meaningfully. Drawing from personal experience, he makes a powerful case for empathy and listening as essential tools for progress.In this honest and insightful piece, Kennedy explores how society’s tendency to “talk at” rather than “talk with” one another leads to misunderstanding and division. He shares moments in his own life where his views shifted, thanks to genuine conversation. Kennedy urges readers to reject broad assumptions and embrace the richness of individual experiences.Whether you're drawn by the chance for meaningful conversation, a dose of inspiration, or to connect with someone who truly lives his values, this is one book signing you won’t want to miss.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

