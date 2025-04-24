Equator Introduces RF 331-120 Bottom Freezer Refrigerator: Compact Efficiency for Modern Living

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances continues to expand its presence in the home refrigeration market with the RF 331-120, a compact bottom freezer refrigerator designed for modern spaces and versatile placement. With a total capacity of 11.7 cu. ft. and engineered to perform in varying climates, the RF 331-120 balances form, function, and energy efficiency for everyday use.

The RF 331-120 measures 73.2 x 23.4 x 25.6 inches (HxWxD) and is equipped with 8.1 cu. ft. of refrigerator space and 3.6 cu. ft. of freezer storage. Its bottom-freezer configuration supports user convenience by positioning frequently used items at eye level. With a noise level of just 38 dBA, this model operates quietly, making it ideal for apartments, shared homes, or compact kitchens.

Equipped with dual electronic zone control, the refrigerator maintains independent temperature ranges of 36–46°F for the refrigerator and -3–11°F for the freezer. The model is “Garage Ready,” designed to operate in environments ranging from 38°F to 110°F. The unit also features a No Frost Multi Cooling System to keep food items consistently chilled without the need for manual defrosting.

Additional highlights include tempered glass shelves, a humidity-controlled crisper, three freezer drawers, and a dedicated wine rack for up to five bottles. Interior LED lighting provides excellent visibility while conserving energy. The design includes a reversible door, a light-pull moveable handle, and a sleek exterior available in White, Stainless, or Titanium finishes.

“The RF 331-120 brings modern storage solutions to a wider range of users,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. “Its garage-ready capability and smart energy profile make it especially appealing for consumers who value flexibility and performance in their appliances.”

The Equator RF 331-120 Bottom Freezer Refrigerator is available for $759 and can be purchased through major retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a pioneer in energy-efficient and space-saving appliances. The company’s products are designed to enhance everyday living through innovation, reliability, and thoughtful design. Equator’s award-winning lineup includes laundry machines, refrigerators, wine coolers, dishwashers, and more, all built with sustainability and modern needs in mind. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

