Statement from the New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richar...

“Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has suspended its Grade A raw milk and finished product Proficiency Testing (PT) program. I want to be clear: this move does not put the safety of New York milk and dairy products in jeopardy. I want to reassure New Yorkers that the State's Department of Agriculture and Markets (Department), which already routinely tests New York’s milk and dairy products at plants, receiving stations, and farms, will continue its work as usual.

The Department continues to be on the front lines of protecting the State’s food and dairy supply with inspectors from the Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services and the Division of Food Safety and Inspection maintaining their daily inspections on our farms and in our stores, as well as experts from our New York State Food Laboratory who are conducting quality control testing at the State level. New York State prioritizes the health and safety of its consumers, and New Yorkers should feel confident in their food supply, because here in New York State it’s business as usual.”

About the Department’s Work

As part of the Department’s mission to protect the food supply, the Department’s Divisions of Food Safety and Inspection (FSI), Milk Control and Dairy Services (MCDS), and Food Laboratory work to provide a vital service to New Yorkers by working to ensure that New York State’s food and feed supply is safe to consume.

MCDS inspects each fluid plant, manufacturing plant, and wholesale frozen dessert plant every 90 days, in accordance with the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance, and samples most milk and dairy products once a month. In 2024, MCDS conducted 6,949 inspections and submitted 15,587 samples.

FSI inspects a multitude of establishments, including but not limited to food processing establishments, retail food stores, food warehouses, home processors, slaughterhouses, as well as conducting on farm inspections through the produce safety team. In 2024, FSI conducted 23,783 inspections and submitted 2,785 samples.

Collectively, FSI and MCS samples were subject to 422,336 tests for biological and chemical contaminants at the New York State Food Laboratory.